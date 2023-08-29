Instant analysis of the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster

With one of the busiest days in the NFL coming to a close, the New England Patriots have officially set their initial 53-man roster. Despite the roster being set, plenty of movement will still transpire over the next several days.

The Patriots will begin the process of putting their practice squad together on Wednesday after hundreds of players across the league pass through waivers. Teams will also have the capability to move players on the active roster to the injured reserve list with the eligibility to return after a minimum of four games.

For now, however, let’s analyze the team’s initial 53-man squad.

Zappe Surprise

The biggest surprise of the day was New England releasing backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. The sophomore quarterback didn't have a strong summer - which was highlighted by a rough preseason finale in which he completed just 8-of-15 passes for 57 yards - but was still expected to serve as Mac Jones’ top backup. While the team reportedly wants him back on the practice squad, Zappe must now clear waivers before returning.

Malik Cunningham

After Zappe’s release, it looked like the UDFA might be in line for New England’s backup quarterback spot. That lasted for roughly two minutes, as the Patriots quickly then waived the versatile Cunningham. While the Louisville product flashed some exciting playmaking potential in the preseason opener at QB, he struggled throughout the summer with the transition to wide receiver. Cunningham, like Zappe, is likely another strong option to return on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Tackle Heavy

Offensive tackle remains the biggest question mark on the Patriots roster, so New England kept plenty of options available to them. In total, seven offensive tackles made the initial roster which included newcomers Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe, as well as Calvin Anderson - who was activated off the non-football injury list on Tuesday. They join Trent Brown, Sidy Sow, and Riley Reiff, as Reiff is a potential candidate to start the year on IR.

Cornerback Depth

New England’s initial roster features seven cornerbacks, as Ameer Speed and Shaun Wade join Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Myles Bryant. While Speed projects mostly as a specialists in his rookie season, Wade earns his spot after a strong summer in which he played more in the middle of the field. The depth at the corner may also have to do with some uncertainties at position, as Jonathan Jones continues to work his way back from injury and Jack Jones remains involved in an ongoing legal matter.

Two Tight Ends and Two Backs

Despite the Patriots using a heavy amount of 12 personnel throughout the spring and summer, they decided to keep just two (Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki) on the initial 53-man roster. It may not be a major surprise as they held just two the past two seasons with Henry and Jonnu Smith, and can likely get Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser back on the practice squad.

Additionally on offense, just Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott reside on the 53-man squad at the running back position. Ty Montgomery would be a logical choice as a vested veteran to return at some point over the next 24 hours, while Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor must clear waivers in order to return.

Receiver Watch

After strong summers from rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, the Patriots kept six receivers on the initial 53-man roster for the first time since 2019. There may be some additional movement at the position over the next few days, as Tyquan Thornton is a candidate for IR while Thyrick Pitts is a name to watch for the practice squad.

Fresh Legs

Bill Belichick described both the kicker and punter battles throughout the offseason as “very competitive.” But in the end, rookies Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer beat out the veterans Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman. New England was able to recoup a future seventh-round selection for Folk, while Waitman is a strong candidate for a practice squad spot.