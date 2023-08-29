The New England Patriots have never shied away from making surprising decisions on rooster cutdown day, and this one certainly qualifies as well. The team has parted ways with backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, as first reported my NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The team additionally waived quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Zappe, 24, arrived in New England as a fourth-round selection in the 2022 draft. While that essentially guaranteed him a spot on the roster, he was not projected to see any extended action in his first season as a pro.

However, injuries suffered by both Mac Jones and veteran Brian Hoyer forced him into action as a rookie. Zappe ended up playing in four games with two starts, completing 65 of 92 pass attempts (70.7%) for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions; New England won both of his starts.

“Zappe Hour” was not meant to last, however. Once Mac Jones returned from his high-ankle sprain, the youngster spent the remainder of the season no the bench.

Despite some offseason speculation, he also did not emerge past QB2 status this summer. In fact, under incoming offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Zappe was unable to build on a promising rookie campaign: he struggled in preseason, going 30-for-51 (58.8%) for 253 yards with one touchdown and three fumbles, and has now been waived.

Also joining him on the waiver wire is Malik Cunningham. The undrafted free agent, who was a dual-threat QB at Louisville, was mostly used as a wideout this summer but also inserted at his college position on occasion.

Despite his intriguing athletic profile, Cunningham proved himself a raw player more than anything else. He completed three of six passes for 19 yards, caught one pass for -1 yard, and carried the ball six times for 39 yards and one score. He also had a 21-yard kickoff return.

Like Zappe, he is a candidate to be retained via the practice squad.