The NFL roster deadline officially passed Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and not without last calls for the New England Patriots.

New England waived running back Kevin Harris, wide receivers Raleigh Webb and Thyrick Pitts, offensive linemen Andrew Stueber and Bill Murray, along with linebacker Ronnie Perkins. The organization also released running back Ty Montgomery, center James Ferentz and linebackers Calvin Munson and Joe Giles-Harris.

In addition, offensive tackle Conor McDermott and cornerback Isaiah Bolden have been placed on injured reserve to end their 2023, while defensive end Trey Flowers and core special-teamer Cody Davis will remain on the physically unable to perform list for a minimum of four weeks.

Those moves marked the final ones to surface on the road down from 90 to 53.

Harris, 22, entered the league in the sixth round of the 2022 draft at No. 183 overall. The former first-team All-SEC pick out of South Carolina started his rookie year on the Patriots’ practice squad before signing to the active roster in October. Across five games, he totaled 18 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown. The sophomore found the end zone in the preseason finale.

Webb, 25, went undrafted out of The Citadel in 2022. His rookie year began on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad with two standard elevations before departing for New England’s active roster in October. Ten appearances and 138 snaps on special teams followed for the 2021 first-team All-Southern Conference selection.

Pitts, 22, originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in May. A former first-team, second-team and third-team All-CAA honoree at Delaware, the rookie wideout was claimed off waivers by the Patriots during the initial week of training camp. He caught four passes for 42 yards preseason action.

Stueber, 24, was chosen by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 draft at No. 245 overall. The first-team All-Big Ten selection out of Michigan resided on the non-football injury list for the duration of his rookie campaign. He played 124 offensive snaps at left tackle through three preseason games this August.

Murray, 26, converted from the defensive line to the offensive line after logging his first two NFL seasons on New England’s practice squad. The 2020 undrafted addition from William & Mary twice served as a standard elevation last campaign, making his debut on special teams, and saw action both at right guard and right tackle in the preseason.

Perkins, 23, had made the 53 as a Patriots rookie but hadn’t appeared in a game beyond the preseason since being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 96 overall. After consecutive trips to injured reserve, the outside linebacker out of Oklahoma made his August debut last week with eight tackles, one quarterback hit and a handful of pressures.

Montgomery, 30, saw his first year in New England conclude on injured reserve after accounting for the lone touchdown in September’s opener. The 2015 third-round draft choice out of Stanford has worked between running back and wide receiver, yet was sidelined for the bulk of training camp. Montgomery has appeared in 79 NFL games, totaling 2,297 scrimmage yards and 11 scores.

Ferentz, 34, has checked into 39 games, made nine starts and received a Super Bowl LIII ring since arriving in New England in 2017. Frequenting the practice squad and active roster, the interior offensive lineman made previous stops with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. He went undrafted out of Iowa in 2014.

Munson, 28, returned to Foxborough as part of the practice squad last fall and closed out August with a team-high 10 tackles and an interception in the finale. The Super Bowl LIII champion and veteran of 43 career games entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2017. He has also been in the fold for the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins.

Giles-Harris, 26, signed with the Patriots on the eve of the preseason opener. The 2019 undrafted linebacker out of Duke spent previous time on the practice squads and active rosters of the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has seen 208 snaps on defense and 319 snaps on special teams through 17 career games.

McDermott, 30, started each of his six appearances for New England’s offensive line last season after returning to the organization that drafted him off the New York Jets’ practice squad. Later reaching a contract extension, the 2017 sixth-round choice out of UCLA played 27 snaps at left tackle in the preseason opener before missing time.

Bolden, 23, had entered in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a collision at Lambeau Field resulted in him being immobilized on a stretcher and hospitalized. The Jackson State standout flew home with Patriots teammates the next day. Bolden marked the final pick in New England’s 2023 draft class at No. 245 overall in the seventh round. He had factored into the secondary and the return game during his rookie training camp.

Flowers, 30, was placed on PUP upon re-signing with the Patriots amid camp. A two-time Super Bowl champion and member of the franchise’s latest All-Decade team, the Arkansas Razorback arrived out in the fourth round of the 2015 draft at No. 101 overall. He has accrued parts of the past three years on injured reserve with the Detroit Lions and Dolphins.

Davis, 34, started and ended the summer on physically unable to perform after being placed on injured reserve last October and re-signing in March. The 2013 undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech has appeared in 36 games for New England dating back to 2020, amassing 703 snaps on special teams.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s roster began the morning at 77 before parting with the likes of quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham — among others ranging from tight end Matt Sokol to safety Joshuah Bledsoe — and trading incumbent kicker Nick Folk.

The claiming period for non-vested players placed on waivers during the cutdown is set to expire Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. The formation of 16-man practice squads around the league will ensue.