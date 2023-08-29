The New England Patriots have finalized their initial 53-man roster, and the road to get there was one filled with quite a few twists and turns. The biggest among them, arguably, was the decision to carry only one quarterback.

New England entered the day with starter Mac Jones and backup options Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham on the team, but the latter two were both released; Zappe being let go in particular came as a surprise: despite some struggles this preseason, he appeared locked into the No. 2 role he held since midway through his rookie season.

Alas, Zappe and Cunningham were both let go — joining 22 others moved by the Patriots on Tuesday. The resulting initial 53-man roster looks as follows.

Patriots 53-man roster

Quarterback (1): Mac Jones

Running back (2): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott

Wide receiver (7): JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater

Tight end (2): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Offensive tackle (6): Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe, Calvin Anderson

Interior offensive line (5): Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews

Interior defensive line (7): Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts

Defensive edge (3): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board

Cornerback (7): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Ameer Speed, Shaun Wade

Safety (5): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Brenden Schooler

Specialists (3): K Chad Ryland, P/H Bryce Baringer, LS Joe Cardona

Besides the aforementioned quarterback position, New England also made some other noteworthy decisions especially on offense and special teams.

Offensively, quarterback is not the only position lacking depth. The team also kept only two players on the 53 in Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

The wide receiver spot is on the other end of the spectrum, as the club opted to keep both of its sixth-round rookies, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, among six pure wideouts. It also stocked up on offensive tackles: not only were two players added via trade over the weekend, Calvin Anderson was also activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday — further bolstering a group that had its struggles in training camp and preseason.

The kicking game, meanwhile, will be led by two rookies. After Bryce Baringer beat out Corliss Waitman to earn the punter job, Chad Ryland won the kicker competition versus veteran Nick Folk.

Defensively, on the other hand, there were few surprises. Sophomore lineman Sam Roberts and cornerback Shaun Wade made the team as roster bubble players, with linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Calvin Munson failing to do so despite a solid preseason outing.

Patriots cutdown day transactions

Waived/Released (19): QB Bailey Zappe, RB Ty Montgomery II, RB J.J. Taylor, RB Kevin Harris, WR/QB Malik Cunningham, WR Raleigh Webb, WR Thyrick Pitts, TE Matt Sokol, TE Anthony Firkser, OL James Ferentz, OL Chasen Hines, OL Kody Russey, OL Bill Murray, OT Andrew Stueber, DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr., LB Ronnie Perkins, LB Calvin Munson, LB Joe Giles-Harris, S Joshuah Bledsoe

Traded (1): K Nick Folk

Injured reserve (2): OT Conor McDermott, CB Isaiah Bolden

Reserve/PUP (2): S Cody Davis, DE Trey Flowers

The Patriots were quite active on Tuesday. Entering the day with 77 players on their active roster, they had to make 24 transactions by 4 p.m. ET to get under the league-mandated 53-man limit. A majority of those moves saw players either being waived or released, but the team also opted to trade the aforementioned Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans, for example.

In addition, New England changed the PUP status of special teamer Cody Davis and defensive end Trey Flowers from “active” to “reserve.” They will miss at least the first four weeks of the season as a result.

Furthermore, offensive tackle Conor McDermott and cornerback Isaiah Bolden were sent to injured reserve. Joining linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall as well as wide receiver Tre Nixon, they are ineligible to be reactivated further down the line and their seasons are officially over.