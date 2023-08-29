Matthew Slater on Patriots cutting Bailey Zappe: ‘I’ve learned to expect the unexpected’

Few dates on the NFL calendar have a potential for surprise quite like roster cutdown day. And few teams in the league have a penchant for making the unexpected move quite like the New England Patriots.

This year’s cutdown day was no exception, with the club of head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick pulling one of the eyebrow-raising moves of the day out of its proverbial hat: cutting sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe, and leaving the team with only starter Mac Jones signed at the position.

Zappe was originally believed to be a lock to fill the QB2 spot behind Jones for a second straight year. However, the team apparently has other plans.

It remains to be seen what those look like. No matter what the Patriots will do, they likely will not catch their most experienced player any more by surprise than they already have.

“I guess I’ve learned to expect the unexpected,” said veteran special teamer Matthew Slater when speaking about Zappe’s release on Tuesday afternoon. “You just worry about the things that you can control. You keep your head down and hope you do a good enough job, and you support your teammates. Certainly, something like that is, I guess, surprising for a lot of us. But that’s just kind of the nature of this business.”

Coming off a record-breaking one-year stint at Western Kentucky, Zappe joined the Patriots as a fourth-round selection in last year’s draft. While originally serving as the team’s No. 3 at the quarterback position in 2022, injuries suffered by the two men higher up on the depth chart forced him into action.

Zappe looked surprisingly competitive in his two starts, leading the team to two wins and creating the so-called “Zappe Fever” that was sweeping New England for a few short weeks. It was not meant to last, though.

Not only did he return to backup status following Mac Jones’ return, he also struggled during this year’s training camp and preseason. As a consequence, the team decided to now expose Zappe to waivers as part of its roster cutdown process.

Regardless of what will now happen with the 24-year-old, Slater feels confident in his abilities as a quarterback — just like he does in Bill Belichick’s skills as a GM.

“I know he’ll land on his feet and do a great job,” the long-time team captain said. “And I also trust that Coach is always doing what’s in the best interest of the football team and puts us in the best position to have success. So, mixed emotions on that. But I love Bailey, he knows how I feel about him. He’s one of my favorite kids of all time.”