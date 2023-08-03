Patriots announce practice times for third week of training camp

The New England Patriots have released an updated practice schedule for their third week of training camp. They will hold three sessions leading up to their preseason opener next Thursday night.

Following the upcoming in-stadium practice open for season ticket holders and Foxborough residents on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, the team will enjoy a practice-free Saturday. It will be back at work Sunday for the 10th session of the summer — kicking off a three-day stretch of practice:

Sunday, Aug. 6: 1 p.m. ET (Gates at 12 p.m. ET)

Monday, Aug. 7: 1 p.m. ET (Gates at 12 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 1 p.m. ET (Gates at 12 p.m. ET)

Each of those sessions will run approximately two hours, and as always be free to attend. Obviously, though, all times are subject to change depending on factors such as the weather or the team’s internal scheduling.

After those three days, the Patriots will be on to the preseason. They will host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. ET for both team’s first exhibition contest of the year.

New England will then hold two sets of joint practices, both on the road. The club will team up with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans leading into their meetings on Aug. 19 and Aug. 26, respectively.

For more information on the Patriots’ 2023 camp, please make sure to check out our Pats Pulpit Training Camp Guide.