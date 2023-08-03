JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bill O’Brien made signing with New England a ‘no-brainer’

If JuJu Smith-Schuster needed any other incentive other than the $25+ million the New England Patriots offered him to sign with the team in free agency, it was the team’s recent offensive coordinator hire.

“When they got Bill O’Brien, it was kind of like a no-brainer just because I know how this system is and how it works and how he works the offense,” he said after Wednesday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. “To bring OB in and to bring Mike [Gesicki] and all those other guys — all these key pieces — it was kind of like ‘Wow.’”

Through nearly two weeks of training camp, Smith-Schuster has established himself as a top option for Mac Jones out of the slot in O’Brien’s offense this season. That included him being at the end of several O’Brien staples during Wednesday’s session.

During an early 11-on-11 period, Jones found his new weapon on a dig route after Kendrick Bourne cleared out the help defender across the middle of the field. When the ball was then moved inside the red-area, the duo capitalized on the concepts they've been consistently drilling throughout side sessions during the early days of practice.

“In the past days and weeks, we’ve been installing new plays, and now we are finally being able to go out there, and we pretty much know what we know, and we master it,” Smith-Schuster said.

With Smith-Schuster in the slot and DeVante Parker aligned outside, a fake switch release left the offseason addition wide open as he broke back inside. After a toe-tapping snag in the back of the end zone, the celebrations quickly commenced.

“The defense, they’ve been killing us all week trying to combo us in and out. We finally got them on one of them, so it was just good football all the way around,” he said of the play after practice. “I give it up to the defense for doing their job, and Mac called a good play against a good defensive call, and it worked in our favor. It was just good work.”

O’Brien’s energy and football knowledge has left a mark on the Patriots’ players throughout the offseason, but Wednesday’s session showed the early makings of how his offense can effectively attack opposing defenses.

Smith-Schuster should be at the forefront of that attack, but the receiver is confident in any of his counterparts to make similar plays when called upon.

“Whoever gets the ball, I know they’re going to make their plays,” he said. “I’m not really too big into whose one, whose two, whose three. I’m into whose on that field and who can make plays. All those guys that we can put it can make plays, so it doesn’t really matter.”