New England Patriots links 8/03/10 - Day 7 recap: Hey, we have an offense!

- Transaction: Patriots release rookie WR Ed Lee.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch. Even the screen game, which hasn’t been in sync much, looked better. Belichick finished with red zone reps. /Good read, lots more details.
- Evan Lazar details how the Patriots offense is starting to click with Bill O’Brien, Mac Jones, and top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the middle of it all.
- Mike Dussault gives us an update on the rookie specialists. So far they’re off to good starts.
- Press Conferences: Rhamondre Stevenson - Kyle Dugger - Kayshon Boutte - JuJu Smith-Schuster - Ja’Whaun Bentley - Bryce Baringer - Andrew Steuber.
- Inside Training Camp Live (NFL Network) JuJu Smith-Schuster (4.37 min. video) - BIll. Belichick (4.35 min. video) - Mac Jones (6 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick empties his Day 7 camp notebook: Mac Jones cooks, offense clicks for first defiant win of summer. Play of the Day: Demario Douglas continues to shine. He shook Marcus Jones during 1-on-1s before having to readjust to a bad pass and mossed him. He drew a loud crowd roar. Fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte made a great back-shoulder catch against Jonathan Jones in 1-on-1s. More!
- Mark Daniels notes Mac Jones heats up as offense dominates defense on Day 7 of camp. The most impressive part of Wednesday came in the red zone. Jones hit DeVante Parker for an 18-yard touchdown. That saw Parker jump over Christian Gonzalez and then celebrate with Jones and his teammates. More.
- Tom E. Curran shares his Day 7 camp observations: “I had to keep double-checking Wednesday that the Patriots defense was actually trying to stop the offense. Because RARELY (if ever) in the past year have the Patriots done whatever they wanted to against their defense. They did that Wednesday. When the defense was trying to stop them. It was pleasantly jarring to watch.” Rookie Keion White sparkled on a couple of pass rush reps, one against OL Bill Murray. More!
- Zack Cox’ Day 7 Notebook: Zappe also enjoyed a strong day after scuffling a bit on Tuesday. A fair number of his completions were checkdowns, but the second-year pro also had the prettiest pass of the day, launching a 40-yard bomb to Tre Nixon to beat the usually stingy Jack Jones in coverage. More.
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 11 Patriots who stood out on day 7 of practice, from JuJu Smith-Schuster to Nick Folk.
- Phil Perry updates The Mac Report: Offense parties as Jones and his WRs light it up.
- Mark Daniels details how the offense has already shown improvement under Bill O’Brien.
- Dakota Randall notes retired RB coach Ivan Fears is still making a big impact behind the scenes. ‘He’s around the building every day.’
- Phil Perry updates his training camp stock watch: Kayshon Boutte flashes potential he showed at LSU.
- Lauren Campbell reports the Patriots cleared a spot on the 90-man roster by waiving rookie WR Ed Lee.
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Is there a real Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe competition?
- Chris Mason talks with Steeler’s owner Art Rooney II about why ‘Influential’ Robert Kraft belongs in the Hall of Fame.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Patriots Training Camp: Good vibes in Foxborough amid team’s quiet era. “Inspired by a TikTok trend where strangers hand out notes of encouragement, affirmations, love or appreciation, Patriots players have been spending the past few practices sharing their own notes with the groundskeeping staff and the security staff, among others.”
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Biggest question each AFC team faces in 2023. Patriots: Can Bill O’Brien turn the offense around?
- GetUp (ESPN) Why Louis Riddick expects Mac Jones to have a breakout season. (1.24 min. video)
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Rhamondre Stevenson on limited practice reps: You have to ask Bill Belichick.
- Alex Prewitt (GQ) Bill Belichick loves…Lacrosse? The Patriots coach is famously ornery—unless, that is, he’s talking about lacrosse. We took a deeper look at his long and warm relationship with the sport.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots cut WR Ed Lee.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Options to consider regarding impasse between Jonathan Taylor and Colts
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Jonathan Taylor trade fits: Patriots among five teams that should pursue Colts RB.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Predicting NFL Hall of Famers for all 32 teams. Patriots: Matthew Judon, edge.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Do too many people get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
- Kevn Patra (NFL.com) Which RBs could break out in Year 2? No Pats.
- Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) Nos. 30-21. No Pats.
- Bobby Kownack (NFL.com) 2023 NFL preseason: Five things to watch for in Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game.
- Staff (ESPN) 2023 NFL bye weeks for all 32 teams. Patriots: Week 11.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Turnover on downs is now subject to automatic replay review. /Was this an issue?
- Joseph Salvadore (SI) NFL to consider adopting XFL kickoff rules, per report.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady, 46 as of today, is by all appearances done with football. /[eye-roll]
