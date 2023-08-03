USFL standout C.J. Marable becomes Patriots’ latest running back workout, per report

The New England Patriots continue looking at free agent running backs. The latest player the team has shown interest in is former USFL standout C.J. Marable, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Marable, 26, split his college career between Presbyterian and Coastal Carolina. He entered the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted rookie signing by the Chicago Bears, but was released after just two preseason games. He spent the year out of football, before making the jump to the USFL.

The 10th running back off the board in the new league’s inaugural draft, he joined the Baltimore Stallions and had a productive two-year career with the club. Appearing in 23 games, he registered 220 carries for 925 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, he also caught 48 passes for 396 yards and two scores.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound back had his best season in 2022. Helping the Stallions win the USFL championship for a second straight year, he gained a combined 759 yards from scrimmage — second in the league — and found the end zone five times.

Despite his success, the Patriots are the first time to invite him in for a workout. He therefore joins the other running backs the team has looked at over the past two weeks: Leonard Fournette, Darrell Henderson and Ezekiel Elliott all recently visited New England, while the club also expressed interest in Dalvin Cook. So far, however, none of them has signed a contract to join the team.

At the moment, the Patriots have five players at the running back position. Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor make up the depth chart at the moment. Stevenson has been limited in practice for much of training camp, however, while Montgomery has missed four straight sessions after suffering an injury.

Following the release of undrafted rookie wide receiver Ed Lee on Wednesday, the Patriots have one open spot on their 90-man roster at the moment.