With Demario Douglas putting on a show at training camp, it was easy to forget about the other sixth-round rookie wide receiver currently on the New England Patriots’ roster. Kayshon Boutte, after all, spent most of his time with the backup offense and had far less of an impact than his fellow first-year wideout.

On Wednesday, however, he too showed that he was not ready to go down without a fight. Boutte had his best practice of the summer, winning both of his 1-on-1 reps — against none other than starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones — and also hauling in a reception from starting quarterback Mac Jones.

“It gives you a lot of confidence,” the 21-year-old said following the session. “After practice, catching balls, working on things you didn’t do. Dropped one the other day, came back, same catch, made it today. Just working on things like that.”

Boutte’s welcome to the NFL was not as prominent as that of the aforementioned Demario Douglas. He missed time during spring practices for undisclosed reasons and, as noted above, had a slower start into his first training camp.

His opportunities are starting to increase, however, and he is making sure not to waste any of them.

“At the end of the day, we’re all competing, we’re all trying to make the roster,” he said. “But I would just say: control what you can control. Every opportunity you get is an opportunity that needs to be taken. ... As a young receiver, you just have to show that you fit into this program. In the NFL, you just have to be the best you can be. No wasted opportunities. Every day a great day.”

Boutte’s college career at LSU was a rollercoaster ride. After catching 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman, he was unable to build on his success — turning from a prospect once viewed as a potential first-round draft pick to an under-the-radar Day 3 selection.

The Patriots eventually ended up taking a flier on him. Now, Boutte is trying his best to prove they made a good decision to invest in him.

“At LSU I worked to get to where I was, too. Nothing’s going to be handed to you,” he said. “I understand that from my part. I went to a high-end SEC school and had to compete to where I am today. It’s the same thing. Starting from the bottom and working my way back to the top.”