7 players to watch at Patriots training camp on Thursday

The New England Patriots will hit the fields behind Gillette Stadium for a fifth straight day on Thursday morning. The eighth overall practice of camp again projects to be a competitive affair that will see the team stay in the full pads it already wore on two of the last three days.

Needless to say, this one could be another highly entertaining affair. Along the way, we will keep an eye on the following players in particular.

WR DeVante Parker and CB Christian Gonzalez: DeVante Parker is putting together a solid training camp, and he was at his best on Wednesday. His battles with first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez were of a high quality, with the veteran getting the best of the rookie cornerback on two occasions — once during 1-on-1 drills, and another time during 11-on-11s. Will Thursday be more of the same? Or will Gonzalez strike back?

WR Kayshon Boutte: After a quiet start into his first NFL training camp, Boutte picked up the pace recently. The sixth-round rookie was one of the standout performers of Wednesday’s practice, going 2-0 in individual competition and later also catching his first ball from Mac Jones in a full-team setting. A sign of things to come? We will get more information on Thursday morning.

OT Riley Reiff: Reiff’s training camp can best be described as inconsistent. The offseason acquisition was up to the task on Wednesday, however, winning both of his 1-on-1 pass protection drills. As is the case with the aforementioned Kayshon Boutte, the question now is whether he can build on those positive habits or not.

G Bill Murray: On the other end of the spectrum, at least on Wednesday, was backup right guard Bill Murray. After spending considerable time with the starters in lieu of a rehabbing Michael Onwenu, he was demoted to second string and lost both of his 1-on-1s. Murray needs to bounce back quickly to show that this was merely a blip on the radar, and not a sign that he might be slipping.

DE Keion White: New England’s second-round draft pick was one of the top performers on Wednesday, having arguably the most dominant 1-on-1 rep of the session and also showing up in full-team work. White is already in the spotlight due to his draft status, but a practice like the one he had the other day puts him firmly into the “keep an eye out for that guy” category.

DB Jalen Mills: Mills appeared to suffer an injury to the left hip area on the final full-contact goal line drill during Wednesday’s session. His level of participation on Thursday will be worth tracking, especially with the level of physicality again high in a full-pads environment.

Thursday’s practice will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and, as usual, run for around two hours. Afterwards, a select group of players is scheduled to meet with the media.