With free agency, the draft, and the offseason workout program in the rear-view mirror, it is time for training camp. The event was kicked off in late July and give players a chance to showcase themselves.

At the moment, the Patriots have 90 on their roster. Only 53 of them will be able to survive roster cutdowns and ultimately make the active team, with others competing for practice squad spots. Over the course of spring and summer, just like we have in years past, we will take an in-depth look at the men fighting for those spots to find out who has the best chances of helping New England rebound from a disappointing 2022 season.

Today, the series continues with third-year linebacker Ronnie Perkins.

Hard facts

Name: Ronnie Perkins

Position: Outside linebacker/Defensive edge

Opening day age: 23 (9/29/1999)

Size: 6’3”, 250 lbs

Jersey number: 51

Contract status: Signed through 2024 (2025 UFA)

Experience

Perkins arrived in the NFL as a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2021 draft. Despite coming off the board 96th overall, however, his impact on the team has been rather limited so far: Perkins did not see any in-game action during his first two seasons, meaning that his pro résumé is limited to practice reps and preseason appearances. That does not mean he lacks experience competing at a high level; he did just that at the University of Oklahoma.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Perkins received more than 30 scholarship offers before arriving in Norman in 2018. He immediately showed his potential and over the next three seasons appeared in a combined 33 games — including 25 as a starter. Perkins finished his college career with 16.5 sacks as well as one forced fumble. He also had 99 combined tackles, with 32 of them resulting in a loss of yardage. He also was named second-team All-Big 12 on two occasions.

2022 review

Stats: N/A

Season recap: Coming off what was basically a redshirt rookie season, Perkins was projected to factor into the Patriots’ rotation along the defensive edge. That, however, never materialized: he was placed on injured reserve in late August, making him ineligible to be reactivated and putting an end to his second NFL season before it even began.

Up until that point, Perkins had an up-and-down summer. He was relatively quiet for extended stretches of time and running with the scout team defense comparatively deep into training camp. He also flashed at times in practice, though, and had a somewhat productive preseason.

Seeing action in the Patriots’ exhibition games against the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers, Perkins was on the field for 57 snaps along the defensive edge. He registered one sack as well as four additional quarterback hurries, and was credited with six tackles as well as one missed attempt. He also appeared in the kicking game, but did not make the stat sheet in one of his 14 special teams plays before his season-ending injury.

The exact nature of the ailment that knocked him out of 2022 is not known. One has to wonder, though, whether or not Perkins would have even made the team in the first place had he not gotten hurt.

2023 preview

What will be his role in 2023? Primarily a defensive end at Oklahoma, Perkins has transitioned to outside linebacker after arriving in New England. The 23-year-old offers experience playing in a stand-up role and with his hand in the dirt, meaning that he can offer package-specific depth behind the likes of Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

What is his growth potential? Coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons, the only way for Perkins is up. Of course, there are questions about what this “up” actually looks like. Based on his college play and preseason highlights, he could become a rotational edge best suited to take the field on passing downs. However, he has yet to put it all together — and there is no guarantee he ever will.

Does he have positional versatility? Five preseason games into his NFL career, it is clear that the Patriots view Perkins as an edge first and foremost: 150 of his 153 snaps (98.0%) saw him line up on the end of the defensive line as an outside linebacker. Additionally, he was used as a three-unit special teamer in 2022. He was used as part of the punt and kickoff return squads as well as the punt coverage unit.

What is his salary cap situation? Entering the third year of his rookie contract, Perkins is carrying a salary cap hit of $1.31 million. That number consists of a $1.1 million base salary as well as a $210,154 signing bonus proration, and is high enough to qualify him for Top-51 status as the 40th-most-expensive player on New England’s current roster.

How safe is his roster spot? Despite his status as a former Day 2 draft pick, Perkins’ standing on the team is anything but secure. Not only has he not played a single snap of regular season football so far in his career, he also found himself near the bottom of the depth chart toward the end of his 2022 training camp. How much of it was due to injury is not known, but it appears little has changed so far in his third summer as a pro. Unless he makes a big jump in practice and preseason, he very well might end up on the outside looking in.

One-sentence projection: Perkins will again see regular action during the preseason, but ultimately fail to make the 53-man roster.

