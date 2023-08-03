The New England Patriots wasted no time sending in their first-round selection for cornerback Christian Gonzalez back in April. For many, it was a surprise the Oregon product made it out of the top 10, let along slide all the way to pick No. 17.

A lack of physicality was the main reason many pointed to as to why the soft-spoken Gonzalez took a small slide down draft boards. In New England, however, they saw the willingness to get his hands dirty — as he showed on the practice fields Thursday.

As wide receiver Raleigh Webb hauled in a short reception in the flat, Gonzalez fired down hill to record a strong tackle for loss in what was perhaps the most physical play of camp to date. The play drew plenty of support from his nearby teammates along the sideline.

“Physicality, that’s really the whole thing.” Gonzalez said after practice Thursday. “Just playing football. Diagnosing the play, seeing the play, then just trying my best to go make the play.”

“It’s always exciting feeling all the energy from [your teammates],” he added with a smile.

Beyond making the physical play near the line of scrimmage, Gonzalez has spent the majority of his time in coverage the past few days against New England’s most physical receiver, DeVante Parker.

The two have gone back and forth numerous times, but it was Parker who bested the rookie on two jump balls this week along the sideline.

“Great work,” Gonzalez said of going against Parker. “All the receivers, every single receiver. It’s just, I’m able to go against the best. You want to go against the best to succeed. So, being able to use that and learn from them, and then talk to them and see how they see things from their perspective [helps] me as a corner.”

Parker has been left impressed from what he’s seen from the rookie.

“It’s going real good,” the veteran wideout said. “He’s very patient. Very patient. I like his skill set. He’s gonna be a great player.”

The early tests against the 6-foot-3 is valuable experience for the first-round rookie as he continues to adjust to life in the NFL. Besides the real-time lessons he’s learning against Parker, Gonzalez has enjoyed his time working with the rest of New England’s defensive backs.

“It’s an adjustment coming from college to the pros, but it’s what I want to do,” Gonzalez shared. “It’s fun to learn, get in the meetings, and understand, and see what the vets see and how they can help me. Just learning from them makes it a lot of fun. The environment is real fun being in there. We joke a lot, have a lot of fun.”

That room has also featured a heavy dose of coaching from Bill Belichick.

“It’s a lot of fun to be coached by one of the best,” Gonzalez said. “He’s always kind of in the corner room. He’s in a lot of rooms and just tells us things from his perspective. So, he’s helped us a good amount and like I said, it’s great to learn from him.”

Gonzalez will get more opportunities flash his physicality and seek his revenge against Parker over the next week of practices, then his attention swings to his first preseason game against the Houston Texans next Thursday.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “Being able to show what I want to do my whole life.”