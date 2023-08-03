Patriots waive linebacker Terez Hall with injury designation

A roster of 89 now stands at 88 for the New England Patriots.

The organization waived linebacker Terez Hall with the injury designation on Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Hall, 26, will revert to injured reserve if unclaimed. He had been among the absent since the second week of training camp began on the practice fields shadowing Gillette Stadium.

The former Missouri Tigers captain entered the league as part of New England’s 2019 undrafted class and spent his rookie year on the practice squad. Hall then served as both a standard elevation and member of the active roster in 2020, recording 50 tackles and two pass deflections through eight games and four starts.

After residing on the physically unable to perform list for all of 2021, Hall was waived by the Patriots with a failed physical last spring. But the 6-foot-2, 235-pound free agent returned for a workout in November. He then re-signed to the practice squad in December and agreed to a futures contract in January.

The Patriots move forward with two openings after previously waiving rookie wide receiver and Rhode Island product Ed Lee, who cleared the claiming period.

The Houston Texans visit for the 2023 preseason opener next Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.