The wait is over. 172 days after the final game of the 2022 NFL season, the first one of 2023 will be played tonight.

Yes, it will only be an exhibition game. Yes, it will not feature the New England Patriots but rather the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. But still... it’s football.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Thursday, August 3, 8 p.m. ET | Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton OH | Broadcast information | Players to watch | SB Nation affiliates: Gang Green Nation (Jets), Dawgs By Nature (Browns)

While preseason football always has to be taken with a grain of salt, Patriots fans do have some connection to this year’s Hall of Fame Game. The Jets, after all, are a division rival and will cross paths twice with New England this season (Weeks 3 and 18).

Obviously, though, Thursday night will not give too much insight into how the Jets will look come those matchups; new quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play, for example. That said, the team’s depth and roster bubble players will be in the spotlight — and a lot of them might very well end up seeing the field this year.

So, with that said. Welcome to the first game, and open thread, of the season.

What are your thoughts heading into tonight’s game? Will anything of note happen? Will it be a dull affair? Please head down to the comment section to discuss.