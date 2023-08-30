New England Patriots links 8/30/23 - Aftermath: Breaking down the cuts, building the practice squad

Cut down day was interesting. We all know Bill Belichick does not plan to tackle the season with only one quarterback and two running backs, yet here we are. Evan Lazar lists the plan for the day: Practice today around 1:30, with the waiver process ending at noon. Before practice starts we should get a better feel for which 16 players will make up this year’s practice squad.
New England is 14th in the waiver wire order. (The Jets are 13th.). Tom E. Curran “would bet a coffee - medium - that both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham clear waivers and return.” It would help the scout team having them back. I’ll be checking in to post any updates I find. Hang on, the ride’s not over!
- Transactions: Patriots make series of roster moves to reach the 53-man roster limit.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the Patriots initial 53-man roster and the moves made to whittle it down. The Patriots streak of an undrafted rookie making the team is over at 19 straight seasons—the end of an era. More!
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Patriots trying to tackle problems.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the tackles, potential offensive & defensive roles
- Alexandra Francisco reports the team honored Jonathan Jones with 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on Tuesday night.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Calvin Anderson - Jabrill Peppers - Chad Ryland - Mike Gesicki - JuJu Smith-Schuster - Matthew Slater - Cole Strange.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Roster cutdown day arrives, Trading for O-Line depth, Nick Folk to Titans. (2 hours)
- Bernd Buchmasser explains how the waiver wire works, and what it means for the Patriots.
- Phil Perry projects the practice squad: Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham shouldn’t pack their bags just yet.
- Mark Daniels sizes up the first official Patriots 53-man roster of the 2023 season. CB Isaiah Bolden and T Conor McDermott were placed on season-ending IR. Trey Flowers and Cody Davis will start the season on the PUP list.
- Taylor Kyles breaks down the initial 53-man roster and then predicts who stays, who returns and who goes.
- Zack Cox shares seven thoughts on the initial 53-man roster and the plan at quarterback. “After what Zappe was able to do as an injury fill-in last fall and the promise Cunningham showed as a developmental dual-threat QB this preseason, it wouldn’t be shocking if either was snatched up”
- Doug Kyed resets the Patriots depth chart and projects the starters after surprising 53-man roster cuts.
- Mike Reiss suggest that if Zappe and Cunningham clear waivers, they could return to the Patriots’ practice squad.
- Karen Guregian believes the Patriots are essentially gambling Malik Cunningham will make it through waivers to the practice squad, after they waived him, along with Bailey Zappe in a surprise move.
- Chris Mason suggests five QBs the Pats might pursue to back up Mac Jones.
- Karen Guregian highlights what the players said about Mac Jones being the only QB left standing.
- Alex Barth passes along a report that the Patriots have activated Calvin Anderson off the non-football injury list.
- Brian Hines writes how OT Calvin Anderson battled a ‘serious’ illness, undisclosed, and it’s not clear if he’ll be ready to start Week 1.
- Andrew Callahan blames Bill Belichick for the O-line situation and not protecting Mac Jones when he could have drafted high but decided to shop in the discount bin instead.
- Chris Mason points out Bill Belichick doesn’t often carry six wide receivers on his roster, but a pair of rookie sixth-rounders forced his hand.
- Tanner James mentions the Pats reportedly turned away trade offers yesterday for WR Kendrick Bourne.
- Mike D’Abate offers his thoughts on the Chad Ryland Era beginning in Foxboro, and what it means.
- Mike D’Abate highlights Nick Folk’s legacy as a Patriot.
- Phil Perry discusses the Patriots keeping only one QB at the cutdown deadline. (2 min. video)
- Matt Vautour notes the Raiders cut former Patriots Super Bowl winning WR Phillip Dorsett.
- Jerry Thornton writes,”just when you think you’ve heard every great Belichick story, Jedd Fisch comes up with a doozy about when he quit NE to take the Arizona job.”
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down the initial roster, discusses the release of Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, the start of the Chad Ryland era, and more. (33 min.)
- Karl Rasmussen (SI) NFL world totally baffled by Patriots cutting both of Mac Jones’s backups.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 20 takeaways from 2023 NFL roster cuts: Patriots, Bills, Dolphins rolling dice at QB; Jonathan Taylor saga continues.
- Matt Verderame (SI) 2023 AFC notable cuts: QB Bailey Zappe no match for Mac Jones.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) NFL cutdown day: Bailey Zappe among notable available players on the market; best team fits for each
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Slater: Patriots cutting Bailey Zappe is “surprising to a lot of us.”
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Projecting the best and worst NFL defenses in 2023. Jets 2nd, Bills 6th, Patriots 8th, Dolphins 12th.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) Be patient with rookie QBs; Jets’ defensive line is terrifying; and Cardinals fans, buckle up.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Grading all first-round picks after the 2023 NFL preseason. CB Christian Gonzalez - PFF grade: 67.6, Snaps: 59. “In his two games, Gonzalez played 57 total snaps with 33 in coverage. He earned a 65.5 coverage grade, allowing four receptions for 43 yards. He avoided an injury scare late in the preseason after going down with a leg injury at practice, but it seems like he’ll be good to go for the regular season.”
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Five NFL tight ends poised for a breakout season in 2023. No Pats.
- Ross Tucker (The33rdTeam) 5 things you don’t know about NFL final cuts. 1. Nobody calls you to let you know you made the team.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Let’s remember players are human beings every day, not just on cutdown day.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Chiefs’ moves include placing Chris Jones on reserve/did not report.
- Conor Orr (SI) Jonathan Taylor situation is a mess of Jim Irsay’s making.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 101 best players for 2023: Nos. 101-76, Nos. 75-51. No. 72 Matthew Judon.
- Sam Neumann (Awful Announcing) Peter King and Bill Belichick haven’t spoken in 17 years after Spygate.
