New England Patriots links 8/30/23 - Aftermath: Breaking down the cuts, building the practice squad

Cut down day was interesting. We all know Bill Belichick does not plan to tackle the season with only one quarterback and two running backs, yet here we are. Evan Lazar lists the plan for the day: Practice today around 1:30, with the waiver process ending at noon. Before practice starts we should get a better feel for which 16 players will make up this year’s practice squad.

New England is 14th in the waiver wire order. (The Jets are 13th.). Tom E. Curran “would bet a coffee - medium - that both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham clear waivers and return.” It would help the scout team having them back. I’ll be checking in to post any updates I find. Hang on, the ride’s not over!

