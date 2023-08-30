New England Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson was placed on the non-football illness list on July 25. After being activated on Tuesday, Anderson returned to the practice fields for the first time this summer.

He did so with a fresh perspective.

“I’m telling you, like, a lot of people go through a lot of things in life. And I really believe that my perspective has been refreshed,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I think I’m much more grateful for the small things you go through every day.

“I’m so much more grateful for all of that. I’m blessed in a way that I was able to go through this and make it out on the other end, because the story and the testimony I have to tell now will be so much more impactful.”

Anderson’s absence due to an undisclosed illness was largely a mystery. While the 27-year-old declined to get into the specifics at this time, he did note it was quite serious.

“We agreed we’re not gonna talk in-depth about what actually happened just yet because I obviously wanna get back on the field and keep the main thing the main thing. But we will have a chat about it when the time comes,” Anderson said. “But it was serious, and I’m just grateful to be back. I’m blessed. I think you realize in moments like that how many things you take for granted. Just small things. So, I’m just so grateful to be back on the field, be around the guys again. It’s truly a blessing to be back.”

At one point, Anderson wondered if he’d ever be able to play football again.

“I was very worried at the time,” Anderson shared. “But I got a really supportive family. I got my wife there, who I’m so thankful for. I have a lot of people that were keeping their hand on me. So, I think there was maybe reason to worry, but I had enough support and love around me that I was able to push through it and mentally be focused on making sure I come back. And here we are.”

Despite missing an extended period of time, Anderson did as much work as possible physically and mentally behind the scenes. He credited much of that work to New England’s coaching and training staff.

“One thing about here is that you’ve got [strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera] and all these guys, they make sure you’re in shape. So, whatever you can do, at whatever stage you’re at, they’re gonna make sure you’re doing the maximum to make sure condition’s up. So, very happy and thankful for those guys,” Anderson said.

“I stayed mentally plugged in. You have to. Because, again, this sport, at this level, requires so much more than just your physical prowess. So, you gotta stay in if you’re gonna be a part of making the team better. And so, I was able to stay in it mentally, and luckily I have great coaches — [Adrian Klemm], Billy Yates — guys who can help make sure you’re on the tip of the mental stuff. Whatever you can do, you do at the maximum. I had to learn that the hard way, obviously, with this situation.”

Anderson’s return to the field may not have come at a better time for the Patriots. New England’s offensive line - specifically the tackle position - has been the biggest issue on the roster throughout training camp.

While the tackle is not ready to declare when he’ll be ready for live action, his return will eventually provide New England with another potential starter or depth option.

“Out of respect for all the coaches and stuff, I’m not at liberty to say any timelines or anything,” he explained. “But I will say that we have a great coaching staff. They’ve helped me stay in it as much as you possibly can. Now that I’m back on the field, I’m just focusing on getting back in the rhythm, getting back in the groove. And I have a really good feeling about that.”