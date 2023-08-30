While the future of one streak is very much in question now that no undrafted rookies have made the New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster, another is alive and well. Yet again, the team’s healthy fourth-round draft picks have all found their way onto the team.

This year, three players fell into that category. Center Jake Andrews, who was selected 107th overall out of Troy, made the team as did former Maryland kicker Chad Ryland (112th) and ex-Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Sidy Sow (117th).

The trio of Andrews, Ryland and Sow has now become the latest group selected in the fourth round of the draft to make it through roster cuts unscathed. Under head coach Bill Belichick, 32 of a possible 34 rookies coming out of that round have therefore made the jump to the 53-man team right out of their first ever training camp and preseason — a list that includes some noteworthy names.

Through the years, the Patriots have spent four-round selections on several future starters. That list includes the likes of Asante Samuel (2003), James Sanders (2005), Stephen Gostkowski (2006), James White (2014), Shaq Mason (2015), Trey Flowers (2015), Deatrich Wise Jr. (2017), and Rhamondre Stevenson (2021), and it also features other players who were able to carve out roles on the team one way or another.

The only two fourth-round draft picks who were not on the initial 53-man squad as rookies were wide receiver Jabari Holloway in 2001 and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt in 2019. Both were placed on injured reserve ahead of the cutdown deadline.

Andrews, Ryland and Sow, meanwhile, joined the other 29 as fourth-rounders on the active 53-man team to open the season. So, what can be expected of them in their rookie years?

C Jake Andrews: Andrews spent the entire summer as a reserve option along the interior offensive line, and ideally little will change throughout the year. He might be groomed to one day take over for current starting center David Andrews, but for now is a backup and emergency option.

K Chad Ryland: Ryland was brought in to compete against incumbent Nick Folk, and he ended up making the veteran expendable. Folk was traded to the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, meaning that the rookie will handle field goal, extra point and kickoff responsibilities this season. He will be joined in the kicking operation by another first-year player, sixth-round punter Bryce Baringer.

OT Sidy Sow: Playing on a makeshift offensive line dealing with several high-profile injuries, Sow saw starting action in training camp. Whether he will hold onto the right tackle job can be doubted given the recent trades to acquire Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe, and the activation of Calvin Anderson from the PUP list, but he at least has gained some valuable experience both in practice and preseason.

Ultimately, time will tell how big of an impact all three of them will have.

There is a chance the will become the next Shaq Masons or Stephen Gostkowskis of the world, or turn into Kareem Browns or Josh Boyces. For the time being, all we know is that they have gotten the same shot all of those players have received. Now it’s on them to make them count, and prove that the fourth-round streak is one worth keeping alive for years to come.