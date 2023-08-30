The New England Patriots have finalized their initial 53-man roster, but they are far from done building their team for the upcoming season.

Until 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, teams can put in waiver claims to add players with less than four accrued seasons to their active rosters. An hour later, at 1 p.m. ET, an initial 16-player practice squad can be built out of previously cut players.

Given that the NFL’s rules allow teams to sign up to six players regardless of their experience to a practice squad, every one of the 19 players that were either released or waived by the Patriots on Tuesday are candidates to be brought back via the developmental roster. Obviously, though, the 16-player limit will prevent all of them from rejoining the club.

In order to stay on top of all the moves New England will make over the next few hours — both in regards to the practice squad and the waiver wire — please make sure to bookmark and regularly revisit our up-to-the-minute tracker below.

Patriots practice squad signings

Patriots waiver wire moves

Patriots practice squad tracker

Patriots rumors tracker

The Patriots are hoping to get both quarterbacks released on Tuesday, Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, through waivers and onto their practice squad. | Link

Running back J.J. Taylor was cut by the Patriots on Tuesday, and appears to be a candidate for the practice squad. However, he would reportedly “like to try and get a fresh start somewhere else” after spending his entire four-year career in New England but having had a limited impact. | Link