When the dust had settled on the New England Patriots’ roster cuts, 53 men were left standing. Among those were a pair of wide receivers selected in the sixth-round of this year’s draft.

Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte may have joined the team with little fanfare in late April, but they have proven themselves as capable players over the course of training camp in preseason. As a consequence, they did something several of their teammates were unable to do: make the initial roster as part of a deep wide receiver group.

How did they manage to do it? According to veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who like them arrived in New England this offseason, it is a combination of work ethic and intelligence.

“It’s cool, honestly. Really, it’s a blessing,” he said about Douglas and Boutte making the cut. “They worked really hard. Two young rookies, they came in and made good plays and contributed to our offense. So, well deserved.”

For Smith-Schuster, the first step toward the 53-man team was laid not on the practice fields but rather behind the scenes.

“Honestly, being able to get the playbook down,” he said when asked about what had impressed him the most about the two youngsters. “Speaking for myself, I had trouble doing it, too. For these guys to come in — very, very smart — to a place like this, your IQ has to be really high and I can definitely see it.”

Boutte was the first of the two wide receiver drafted, hearing his name called 187th overall. 23 picks later, Douglas joined him. But while their NFL journey may have started side by side, they took different roads onto the Patriots’ roster.

Douglas emerged as a serious playmaker in the spring, being actively involved in practice. He carried this momentum into training camp, steadily increased his reps with the starting offense led by quarterback Mac Jones, and eventually moved into de facto “roster lock” territory. The fact that the team gave him limited action in preseason was a reflection of that status.

Boutte, on the other hand, missed time in the spring due to injury and was relatively quiet to open camp. However, he showed steady improvement and eventually ended preseason as New England’s leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Now, both are on the team — joining nine other first-year players.

“It’s fantastic,” said long-time team captain Matthew Slater about that youth movement. “Kids have been dreaming of this since they’re four, five years old. And to see their dream come to fruition is really cool, is really a neat thing. And I think we all realize how blessed we are to be a part of something special like this. To play in this league is something that is really a gift, and to realize that dream is definitely a mountaintop experience.”