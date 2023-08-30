Linebacker Diego Fagot reverts to Patriots’ injured reserve after clearing waivers

The New England Patriots saw 25 non-vested players pass through waivers unclaimed following the NFL roster deadline.

Linebacker Diego Fagot was among them.

The former Navy captain, who had been waived with the injury designation amid Sunday’s moves, now reverts to injured reserve for the rest of 2023, barring a settlement.

Fagot, 25, signed with New England after visiting for a workout prior to the opening of training camp in July. He appeared in all three preseason games, seeing a combined 70 snaps between defense and special teams.

Originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, Fagot was later selected by the Houston Roughnecks in November’s XFL draft.

During his Midshipmen career, Fagot totaled 282 tackles, including 35.5 for loss, to go with 9.5 sacks. He started 35 of his 47 games and had a hand in two interceptions, two touchdowns, two fumble recoveries as well as five forced fumbles.

The Patriots previously placed offensive tackle Conor McDermott and cornerback Isaiah Bolden on season-ending injured reserve leading up to the league’s 53-man roster cutdown at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The organization’s current IR list also features wide receiver Tre Nixon along with linebackers Terez Hall and Raekwon McMillan.