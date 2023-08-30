6 questions the Patriots still have to answer about their 53-man roster

The New England Patriots went below the NFL’s 53-man roster limit on Tuesday afternoon, and in the process of doing so made some, let’s say, interesting decisions.

As a result of those and the other moves being made, and with the roster in general a work in progress, some big questions remain. Some of those will not be answered right away, while others might get addressed as early as Wednesday. Ultimately, the Patriots have to find solutions for all of them.

Who will back up Mac Jones?

Throughout the summer it was clear that Mac Jones was head and shoulders above all the other quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster. That they would keep only him on the initial 53-man squad was still a surprise, however.

With Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham both released on Tuesday, and with Trace McSorley also being let go earlier in the week, the team has potential to retain the room it established this year. However, releasing those three made them accessible to other teams — a risk the Patriots were obviously willing to take, but one that might leave them without suitable depth at the position.

If Zappe passes through waivers and signs with the New England practice squad, he projects as QB2. But will he even make it that far? Will another option be brought in regardless? And when will another passer be brought back onto the 53-man team? Those are questions that, quite surprisingly, have to be asked on Day 1 after roster cutdown day.

Where will the running back depth come from?

The Patriots entered training camp seemingly in good shape at the running back position, but they are now down to two players: Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott are the only two backs on the 53-man roster. All others were let go, including three on Tuesday.

That trio consisting of Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris might still return via the practice squad to provide depth behind Stevenson and Elliott; Montgomery is a vested free agent, so he is free to sign right away, while Taylor and Harris have to pass through the waiver wire before becoming available again.

At least two of them returning seems likely, but regardless of what happens the supposed depth looks a lot different now.

Who will play right tackle?

The Patriots’ right tackle position has been a revolving door going all the way back to last season, and little has changed. Free agency investments Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson both missed time due to injury; rookie Sidy Sow showed some expected growing pains; trade acquisitions Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe only arrived this weekend; Michael Onwenu’s future still appears to be at right guard.

At the end of the day, the team will have to pick a starter out of the six-ish tackles it currently has on its roster. A healthy Anderson, who was just activated off the physically unable to perform list and impressed the team in the spring, might be the frontrunner to pair up with left tackle Trent Brown. Ultimately, though, time will tell whether he truly is up to that task.

Who will anchor the run defense?

The Patriots parted ways with big-bodied nose tackle Carl Davis over the weekend, after he had served as a valuable rotational piece over the last few seasons. Davis’ 6-foot-5, 335-pound frame made him well-suited to clog lanes in the run game — a role that will now have to be filled differently.

Two players who will continue seeing regular action in that area are Davon Godchaux and Lawrence Guy Jr., who already served as early-down space eaters in the past. The No. 3 in that rotation now projects to be sophomore Sam Roberts: the former sixth-round draft pick, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds is more of an end than a nose like Davis, but he had some dominant run-defense reps in preseason.

On paper, the Patriots lack a true nose like Davis now. We shall see if that has an adverse effect on a run defense that looked porous at times over the summer.

What will the next moves be?

Even though cutdown day is in the rear-view mirror and the initial 53-man roster is set, the group as a whole is far from final. Given the depth insufficiencies at quarterback and running back, for example, other moves will have to follow.

What will they look like? That is the big question, but it would not be a surprise if they involved players getting sent to injured reserve with the plan of reactivating them further down the line. Two in particular stand out in that regard: wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and offensive lineman Riley Reiff, who both missed time recently due to injury.

Neither Thornton nor Reiff were spotted at practice on Tuesday, a potential clue that the team might get ready to move them to IR after the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Wednesday. Add the fact that the Patriots seemingly have sufficient depth at both players’ positions, and those moves would make plenty of sense to free up two more roster spots.

Is it good enough?

This question can only answered with time. That said, the Patriots obviously feel that the team they have assembled gives them the best chance to compete in 2023. Whether actually they will — particularly in a tough division and against one of the league’s toughest overall schedule — remains to be seen.