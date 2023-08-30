Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham among first wave of Patriots’ reported practice squad signings

The New England Patriots have started building their 16-player practice squad, and they made sure to lock up two of the bigger names early. Quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, who were both waived on Tuesday, have joined the developmental roster via multiple reports.

They are part of a first wave of signings that also includes wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, offensive tackle Andrew Stueber and defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe.

Zappe, 24, originally joined the Patriots as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022. Originally the team’s QB3 behind Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, he was pushed into the lineup when both suffered injuries.

Zappe ended up playing in four games as a rookie with two starts, going 65-for-92 (70.7%) for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. New England won both of his starts, but he moved back onto the bench upon Jones’ return from a high-ankle sprain. Zappe did not see any more game action in 2022.

He entered his sophomore season as the primary backup under incoming offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, but failed to build on what had been a surprisingly promising rookie campaign. Instead, Zappe struggled in preseason by completing 30 of 51 pass attempts (58.8%) for 253 yards with one touchdown and three fumbles.

He was let go on Tuesday but after not getting claimed on waivers has now returned.

Also joining him are undrafted rookies Malik Cunningham and Thyrick Pitts, second-year OT Andrew Stueber, and third-year DB Joshuah Bledsoe.

Cunningham, 24, is the most notable of those names. An undrafted free agent out of Louisville, he saw action at both wide receiver and his college position at quarterback over the summer. While his preseason opportunities were limited, he managed to complete three of six pass attempts for 19 yards, caught one pass for -1 yard, and carried the ball six times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 21-yard kickoff return.

With him, Zappe, and the other three in the fold, the Patriots have 11 spots left open on their practice squad.