Bill Murray reportedly signs with Bears’ practice squad after three seasons in New England

After three years on the New England Patriots’ practice squad, Bill Murray is moving on.

The converted offensive lineman has agreed to sign with the Chicago Bears’ 16-man scout team, according to reports from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

Murray, 26, had been among the final transactions down to the 53-man roster deadline and cleared waivers at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday. He saw 58 offensive snaps between right guard and right tackle during New England’s preseason and was charted by Pro Football Focus for allowing one sack.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of William & Mary, Murray spent 2020 and 2021 at defensive tackle for the Patriots before moving across the ball ahead of 2022. He served as a standard elevation last October versus Chicago yet did not make his debut in the regular season until December, checking in on special teams against the Minnesota Vikings.

“He had a full spring this year, now in training camp, so he’s way ahead of where he was technique-wise, understanding terminology,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters in July. “I mean, Bill’s a smart kid. Nobody works harder than Bill Murray. I mean, he’s an all-day, every-day worker.”

Eleven offensive linemen remained on New England’s initial 53 by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.