Instant analysis of the Patriots’ initial practice squad

After finalizing their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the New England Patriots began putting together their practice squad on Wednesday.

In total, New England added 15 players to their developmental team which leaves one open spot remaining. Out of the current unit, 14 of the 15 players were previously with the team while just one external player was added.

Here are the top storylines regarding the team’s initial practice squad.

Quarterbacks Back

After the surprise cut of Bailey Zappe yesterday, the QB cleared waivers and returned to New England despite reportedly having several offers from other clubs. As of now, Zappe will maintain his role as top backup behind Mac Jones. Additionally, QB/WR Malik Cunningham also cleared waivers and rejoined the team. New England will continue to get to develop the dynamic playmaker behind the scenes.

Extra RBs and TEs

The Patriots kept just two running backs and tight ends on their initial roster, so they made sure to keep depth on the practice squad. Sophomore back Kevin Harris returned for his second-year, while veteran Ty Montgomery also signed back with the team. Montgomery is a strong candidate to contribute early in the season.

As for tight end, Matt Sokol also rejoined the team for his second straight year on the development team. Additionally, New England’s lone external candidate came at tight end in Pharaoh Brown. The big tight end (6-5, 246) previously played under Bill O’Brien in Houston.

Bodies Up Front

After keeping 11 offensive lineman on the initial 53-man team, New England is maintaining just Kody Russey, James Ferentz and Andrew Stueber on the practice squad. The Patriots are high on each second-year lineman and both will now get more developmental time, while Ferentz will return for his sixth year with the team.

Defensive Depth

On the defensive side, New England maintained linebackers Calvin Munson, Ronnie Perkins and Joe Giles-Harris, while safety Joshuah Bledsoe also rejoined the team. Munson put together a strong summer and likely will be counted on early in the season on the active roster, while Perkins flashed his intriguing potential late in the preseason. It was also expected that New England would try to retain Bledsoe.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms is also a name to watch for the last open spot.

Extra Leg

Despite rookie Bryce Baringer winning the punting job, New England will keep veteran Corliss Waitman around for now on the practice squad. Waitman had a strong summer himself and having the lefty foot available in practice is something that’s helped New England’s returners in the past.