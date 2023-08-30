Wednesday practice allows first look at Patriots’ initial practice squad signings

The New England Patriots, for the first time since trimming down their roster to 53 players, were back on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. The first 10 minutes of practice were once again open to the media, allowing us to take a brief look at who was present for the session, and was not.

Among the players spotted were 13 of the 14 who had reportedly joined the Patriots’ practice squad, including one newcomer:

S Joshuah Bledsoe*

TE Pharaoh Brown

WR/QB Malik Cunningham*

LB Joe Giles-Harris

RB Kevin Harris

WR/RB Ty Montgomery

LB Calvin Munson*

WR Thyrick Pitts*

OL Kody Russey*

TE Matt Sokol

OL Andrew Stueber*

P Corliss Waitman*

QB Bailey Zappe*

*previously reported signing

Five players on this list had not been previously reported as having joined the practice squad. Receiver/running back hybrid Ty Montgomery, running back Kevin Harris, tight end Matt Sokol and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris have all seemingly been added to the 16-player team after getting released on Tuesday.

In addition, former Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown was picked up as well. Wearing No. 86, he joins Sokol in offering depth behind the two tight ends on the active roster, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

Not spotted during the media window of practice, on the other hand, was Jeremiah Pharms Jr. The defensive tackle, who also was waived on Tuesday, will reportedly also sign with the New England practice squad.

In addition, three players on the 53-man roster were nowhere to be seen:

WR DeVante Parker

WR Tyquan Thornton

OL Riley Reiff

While Parker was a first time absentee, who was spotted in the locker room the previous day without any noticeable injuries, Thornton and Reiff have missed several practices each. The belief is that one or both will be sent to injured reserve after the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Wednesday — meaning that they would be eligible to be reactivated after four games.