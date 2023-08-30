The New England Patriots have placed second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was first to report the move.

After making the initial 53-man roster, Thornton will now be eligible to return after four games.

Thornton suffered an undisclosed injury in the first joint practice in Green Bay on Aug. 17. After hauling in a diving pass from Mac Jones, the receiver landed hard on his shoulder and immediately left the session. He has not practiced since.

It was an all-round disappointing summer for the 2022 second-round draft pick, who will now start the regular season on IR for the second straight season. Before sustaining the injury in Green Bay, Thornton previously missed time in the spring and summer due to a reported soft tissue injury.

When healthy, the speedster failed to make a strong impact on the field but was starting to build some momentum the previous few practices prior to the injury.

Without Thornton, New England’s active roster currently includes five other wide receivers as rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas join veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and DeVante Parker.

The move also creates an open roster spot on the Patriots 53-man squad.