Dolphins signing 2022 Patriots draft choice Chasen Hines to practice squad, per report

Former New England Patriots guard Chasen Hines will be staying in the AFC East after clearing waivers.

The 2022 sixth-round draft choice has agreed to join the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported on Wednesday, citing Elite Loyalty Sports.

Hines, 23, was part of the roster reduction for New England in the hours leading up to the NFL deadline. The national champion out of LSU had made the organization’s initial active 53 as a rookie after arriving No. 210 overall. He did not appear in a game in the regular season before being placed on injured reserve last October.

In preseason action this August, Hines played all 111 of his offensive snaps at left guard and saw additional time protecting on field goals. He delivered the key block on a touchdown run in the finale versus the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Hines marks the second lineman to depart from Foxborough for another practice squad at the 16-man formation, following Bill Murray’s reported deal with the Chicago Bears.