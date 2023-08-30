Patriots bring back Ronnie Perkins, James Ferentz via practice squad

Even though neither of them was spotted at practice on Wednesday, both linebacker Ronnie Perkins and interior offensive lineman James Ferentz will not be going anywhere. The two have signed with the New England Patriots practice squad, as was announced by the club.

Perkins, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a third-round selection in the 2021 draft. Through two years in the league, however, the Oklahoma product has yet to appear in any regular season or playoff games: he was inactive for most of his rookie year before moving to injured reserve before missing his sophomore season entirely on IR.

While he was able to participate in training camp and preseason this summer, Perkins was again hampered by injury and unable to emerge past depth status. He appeared in one preseason game, and while disruptive failed to do enough to make the initial 53-man roster.

Ferentz, 34, has been in the NFL since 2014. Originally a member of the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, the former undrafted rookie out of Iowa came to New England in 2017. Since then, he has bounced between the active roster and practice squad, appearing in 40 games with nine starts for the club.

He was re-signed to a one-year contract this offseason, but the addition of fellow interior O-linemen Jake Andrews and Atonio Mafi in the draft put this status in doubt. Unsurprisingly, the team opted against keeping him on the 53.

Ferentz, like Perkins, was originally cut on Tuesday. Whereas he entered free agency right away as a vested veteran, the young defender went through the waiver wire. He was not claimed, and now both are back in New England.