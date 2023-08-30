Almost exactly 24 hours after announcing their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the New England Patriots also made the first practice squad of the year official. The team released a list of 15 players who had been signed to the extra team, including two players the most prominent position of them all: quarterback.

After surprisingly waiving Bailey Zappe as well as undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham on Tuesday, the Patriots brought them back. Both passed unclaimed through the waiver wire, and were subsequently added to the practice squad.

They headline a list of players that offers extra depth at 10 different position groups.

Patriots practice squad

Quarterback (2): Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham

Running back (2): Kevin Harris, Ty Montgomery II

Wide receiver (1): Thyrick Pitts

Tight end (2): Matt Sokol, Pharaoh Brown

Offensive tackle (1): Andrew Stueber

Interior offensive line (2): James Ferentz, Kody Russey

Defensive edge (1): Ronnie Perkins

Linebacker (2): Calvin Munson, Joe Giles-Harris

Safety (1): Joshuah Bledsoe

Specialists (1): P Corliss Waitman

The practice squad is, in a way, a reflection of where the strengths and weaknesses of the 53-man roster lie. Accordingly, a majority of the 15 men announced are playing on the offensive side of the ball — including a new addition to the Patriots: tight end Pharaoh Brown, who had previously played under New England offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in Houston.

The rest of the practice squad is filled with familiar faces. All of them were let go over the past few days to help the team get under the 53-man threshold by Tuesday, but have now been re-signed.

Still, one spot remains open. Who it will go to remains to be seen, but prior reports mentioned defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. as a candidate. It is possible, however, that more players get added: with an open spot on the 53 as well following Tyquan Thornton’s trip to injured reserve, a promotion from that 15-player group could happen soon.