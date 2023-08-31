New England Patriots links 8/31/23 - Belichick gambled with the QBs... and won

The story on sports talk radio is different. ‘Bill Belichick has no touch with the quarterback position. He has no faith in Bailey Zappe who he drafted in the fourth round just one year ago, and who filled in admirably when Mac Jones was injured. Why else would he release him and risk losing him if he wanted him?’ It sounds similar to the argument from the 2021 draft that Bill Belichick picked Mac Jones because he fell to them, not because he wanted him. If he really wanted him, he would have traded up to make sure the Patriots got him.
I believe instead the story is that Belichick has a better feel for what other teams are going to do than the Felgers & Mazz’s of the world do. The head coach knew Tyquan Thornton would not pass through waivers but had to be put on short-term IR. He told Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham he wanted them back, gambled they would be available, and he won. The QB room is now set for the season without the team giving up anything.
Now let’s see if his gambling with the offensive line works out as well.
TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad.
- Mike Dussault breaks down the Patriots initial 2023 practice squad.
- Press Conferences: Jonathan Jones - Deatrich Wise - Mack Wilson - Ty Montgomery - Kendrick Bourne.
- Sights and Sounds: 2023 Patriots Premiere recap. (2.15 min. video)
- Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo break down the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s Patriots career. (17 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook: Analysis of 53-man roster moves, practice squad reports. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bernd Buchmasser explains how the practice squad works, and what it means for the Patriots.
- Alex Barth offers some thoughts on each of the initial practice squad players for 2023.
- Karen Guregian says the Patriots roster doesn’t look poised to contend. “I’d say it’s akin to looking at an empty canvass. It’s a team that’s somewhat nondescript thanks to a lack of game-breaking stars and elite talent.”
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 3 reasons why the best is yet to come from Patriots QB Mac Jones in 2023.
- Doug Kyed is hearing that the Patriots waived Bailey Zappe without much risk because his performance during preseason wasn’t good enough. He adds that if the Patriots do not sign another quarterback prior to Week 1, then they can elevate Zappe or Cunningham from the practice squad. A practice squad player can only be elevated three times before he has to be signed to the 53-man roster.
- Chris Mason highlights Kendrick Bourne reacting to the Patriots shutting down trade calls. “I appreciate Bill. Bill stuck with me.”
- Justin Leger highlights Trey Wingo explaining why there’s hope for the underdog Patriots in the AFC East.
- Lauren Campbell reports Tyquan Thornton will begin the year on IR for the second year in a row.
- Bob Socci Socci’s View: In July, nearly 2,900 players populated NFL rosters. This week, about 1,200 were waived. Less than half of them landed on practice squads. The rest had their dreams denied (for now). Let’s not be dismissive of their stories and sacrifices.
- Zack Cox highlights Carl Davis, opening up about why he got released. “Look I don’t need no sympathy because I got released. This is business. And I ain’t do enough to keep myself in the door. I hold myself accountable. I got caught slipping. I wasn’t playing dominant enough as I know I can. Don’t message me with the ‘I’m sorry Carl, they made a mistake.’ No tf they didn’t. If a mf say ‘Carl, I need you to run through a brick wall to be on this team,’ (well) guess what. Run through the wall!”
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick could stick with one QB on active roster, elevate No. 2 from practice squad. “Bill Belichick is playing poker, and the rest of us are playing 52 pick-up.”
- Matt Verderame (SI) Why the 2023 AFC QB class could be the best in NFL history. Mac Jones ranked 14th, only ahead of Anthony Richardson (Colts) and CJ Stroud (Texans). /Eesh.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) NFL 2023 team tiers: Where each AFC squad stands before kickoff. Patriots in 3rd phase: “Transition.”
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott among 10 QBs entering pivotal season, facing a crossroads in 2023. Mac Jones included.
- Charles McDonald (Yahoo! Sports) NFL 2023 season: 8 things to watch, from Ravens’ new-look offense to Chris Jones’ holdout.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Ten under-the-radar rookies who could be difference-makers in 2023.
- Michael Rothstein (ESPN) The surprising upside of being an undrafted free agent.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Trade grades for rapid fire deals prior to teams shrinking rosters down to 53 players. Titans acquire K Nick Folk from Patriots. Titans B-, Patriots B.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Steelers keep two punters on 53-player roster, will try to trade one. /Pats would have gotten raked if they did that, lol.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Updates on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, ‘Thursday Night Football,’ flex scheduling.
- Brendon Kleen (Awful Announcing) SB Nation is launching its first-ever paid newsletters for two sites. Arrowhead Pride and Pride of Detroit writers will give subscribers exclusive insights for $50 a year.
