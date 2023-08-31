New England Patriots links 8/31/23 - Belichick gambled with the QBs... and won

The story on sports talk radio is different. ‘Bill Belichick has no touch with the quarterback position. He has no faith in Bailey Zappe who he drafted in the fourth round just one year ago, and who filled in admirably when Mac Jones was injured. Why else would he release him and risk losing him if he wanted him?’ It sounds similar to the argument from the 2021 draft that Bill Belichick picked Mac Jones because he fell to them, not because he wanted him. If he really wanted him, he would have traded up to make sure the Patriots got him.

I believe instead the story is that Belichick has a better feel for what other teams are going to do than the Felgers & Mazz’s of the world do. The head coach knew Tyquan Thornton would not pass through waivers but had to be put on short-term IR. He told Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham he wanted them back, gambled they would be available, and he won. The QB room is now set for the season without the team giving up anything.

Now let’s see if his gambling with the offensive line works out as well.

