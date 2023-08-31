Kendrick Bourne happy to be staying in New England amid trade interest

The 2022 season did not go how Kendrick Bourne planned. Despite widely being considered a potential breakout candidate entering the year, Bourne saw his statical production drop in targets, receptions, and receiving yards as his playing time also decreased from 52 percent to 44 percent.

But entering 2023, Bourne seems to be back on track and projects to play a large part in the New England Patriots offense this season. So much so that New England reportedly told inquiring teams the receiver was not available in trade talks this past week.

“I appreciate Bill. Bill stuck with me,” Bourne told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the trade rumors. “I struggled last year personally and he’s always pushed me to be better. It’s always about getting better, and I feel like Bill encourages me every day. What I can get better on.

“I appreciate that personally, because he could have just been like, ‘You know, whatever.’ But he’s always pushed me and this year I want to go my hardest I’ve ever gone. And it feels good to be wanted. I’m glad to be here and this is where I’m supposed to be.”

With all eyes now towards the 2023 season, Bourne has looked like his old energetic self on the practice field this summer. While his transformed body plays a role in that, Bill O’Brien’s new offense has also left the receiver excited.

“I think scheme is a big part of players’ how we feel, what we want to see and how it can make us be better players. We always want to improve, like I just said, we want to be better as a group every day and I think we’re in that place of knowing we’re improving every day,” Bourne said.

“That feels good, to come to work every day and [be] getting better. And that makes you want to come back again and see where we can improve even more - strengthen our weaknesses. And I think we’re doing that every day.”

Through his two years in New England, Bourne has proved he can be a difference maker to this Patriots offense — especially due to his strong chemsitry with quarterback Mac Jones. With a Week 1 showdown against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles just 10 days away, Bourne and his QB are ready to go.

“Excited. We’re looking well, looking strong. Ready to go. Game 1, coming fast,” Bourne said. “I feel like Mac is in a great place as the leader. I think that trickles to the whole team. Believing in him, believing in each other, I think we’re going into the game with a lot of confidence.”