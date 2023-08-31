Report: Colts signing ex-Patriots tight end Johnny Lumpkin to practice squad

Former New England Patriots tight end Johnny Lumpkin has agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad, according to a report Wednesday night from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Lumpkin, 25, had been waived last weekend in advance of the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline and went unclaimed by the 12 p.m. ET cutoff.

The undrafted rookie from the University of Louisiana signed with the Patriots in May after appearing in 35 games during his Ragin’ Cajuns run, finishing with 36 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns.

An inline blocker at 6-foot-6, 268 pounds, Lumpkin was vying to become the third layer on a depth chart led by starters Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. He saw 42 snaps between offense and special teams in the preseason before being part of the same cutdown as Scotty Washington.

New England then released Anthony Firkser and waived Matt Sokol on Tuesday. The latter tight end has since signed to the practice squad along with Pharaoh Brown, a veteran of 55 career games who overlapped with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien while a member of the Houston Texans.

Recent Patriots offensive linemen Bill Murray and Chasen Hines agreed to deals with the practice squads of the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, respectively, earlier Wednesday.