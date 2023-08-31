Nick Folk’s impact on the Patriots will still be felt even after trade to the Titans

When Nick Folk arrived in New England midway through the 2019 season, he did so with little fanfare. He was one of three kickers brought in to help replace the injured Stephen Gostkowski, and had not kicked in the NFL since 2017.

Needless to say, Folk exceeded expectations. Not only did he end the Patriots’ kicker woes upon his arrival, he successfully picked up the torch that was successfully carried by Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri for over two decades.

Fast forward to cutdown day 2023, and Folk is off to the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots traded the now-38-year-old for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick, officially handing the keys to the kicker position over to rookie Chad Ryland.

While Folk is gone, his impact on the Patriots and their special teams operation still reverberates through the team. He had previously served as a leader in the kicking game and therefore helped set an example for others to follow even in a post-Folk era — whether they be first-year players like Ryland, or even established veterans such as long-time team captain Matthew Slater.

“It’s tough,” said Slater after the trade was announced on Tuesday. “Nick is probably the most professional guy I’ve ever worked with in terms of his approach, in terms of how he attacked his craft and the type of teammate that he’s been to all of us in this locker room. It’s always tough to see guys go, especially a guy like that. The emotions that I feel when guys are on the move, it’s hard to articulate because you have relationships with these guys.

“For a lot of people it’s just numbers, and just a name, and, ‘Let’s get to the season, and let’s do this, and let’s start projecting that.’ But for us, this is our livelihood. This is how we provide for our families, and we sacrifice a lot. It’s hard to see guys move like that, but obviously Nick will go kill it in Tennessee. We all know that. I wish him well, and I thank him for everything he taught me.”

In his three-and-a-half seasons, Folk did not only set a standard of professionalism but also played some superb football. Despite being in his mid-to-late 30s, he appeared in a combined 59 games for the Patriots and proved himself one of the club’s most reliable players regardless of position.

In total, his time with the organization ends with a success rate of 90.8 percent on field goals and 91.6 percent on extra points. In addition, he was named the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week on four occasions.

Most recently, he helped foster a culture of support and contributed grooming the man who eventually became his successor.

“You got guys like Matt Slater, Folk, those guys’ careers have been phenomenal. So, any nuggets of wisdom, anything I can get from them I’m always willing to take,” Ryland told reporters in early training camp.

“All these guys in the locker room, especially our special teams room, have a wealth of knowledge. And they give you so much right during the week, and — even when I’m not talking to [Folk] — just watching him is fun to be around. Any little nugget of wisdom I can get from him, I’m all for it. Just soaking in, learning and growing each day.”

With Folk now a Titan, the pressure will be on Ryland to perform. If he can pick up where his predecessor left off, however, he should ultimately be in a good spot.