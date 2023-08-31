With roster cuts in the rear-view mirror and the initial 53-man roster and practice squad both set, the New England Patriots are officially on to the regular season. Also part of this process is modifying jersey numbers so that there are no issues — whether they stem from overlap or unhappiness.

On Thursday, the Patriots announced changes involving members of their rookie class. A total of four players led by first-round draft Christian Gonzalez have received permanent digits.

New numbers for the rooks. pic.twitter.com/CXha64pe5p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2023

Gonzalez is the biggest name on that list. The 17th overall selection in this year’s draft originally wore No. 19 through preseason but has now switched to the No. 6 that opened up when kicker Nick Folk was traded to Tennessee. The decision is an interesting one given that the No. 0 jersey he wore in college at Oregon remains unoccupied.

The full list of changes looks as follows:

No. 6: CB Christian Gonzalez

CB Christian Gonzalez No. 17: P Bryce Baringer

P Bryce Baringer No. 37: K Chad Ryland

K Chad Ryland No. 62: OT Sidy Sow

OT Sidy Sow No. 83: WR Thyrick Pitts

Bryce Baringer and Chad Ryland both had to change numbers after previously sharing theirs with linebacker Matthew Judon and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, respectively. Baringer moved from 9 to 17, and Ryland from 38 to 37.

Sidy Sow, meanwhile, went from 61 to his old college number at Eastern Michigan. The No. 62 jersey opened up when fellow offensive linemen Bill Murray left to sign with the Chicago Bears’ practice squad.

A fifth change was not announced by the Patriots on Thursday. Rookie Thyrick Pitts, who is currently on the practice squad, is now wearing No. 83 after previously sharing No. 13 with cornerback Jack Jones.

The other eight rookies on either the active roster or practice squad, meanwhile, will continue wearing the same numbers they originally received ahead of preseason:

No. 16: WR/QB Malik Cunningham

WR/QB Malik Cunningham No. 28: CB Ameer Speed

CB Ameer Speed No. 30: LB/S Marte Mapu

LB/S Marte Mapu No. 67: C Jake Andrews

C Jake Andrews No. 68: G Atonio Mafi

G Atonio Mafi No. 80: WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Kayshon Boutte No. 81: WR Demario Douglas

WR Demario Douglas No. 99: DE Keion White

Those eight plus the four mentioned above, will get a first chance to present their jersey numbers during the regular season opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sept. 10.