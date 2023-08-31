With roster cutdowns and practice squad formation in the rear-view mirror, the New England Patriots were back at work Thursday. The team took the to the field inside Gillette Stadium for its third day of practice.

The session was a lighter one and, as is standard procedure after training camp and preseason, reporters were only allowed to watch the first few minutes. However, that was enough to get a first glimpse at who was present — and who was not.

The latter group consisted of four players:

WR DeVante Parker

WR Tyquan Thornton

OL Riley Reiff

OL James Ferentz*

*practice squad

All four absentees were missing on Wednesday as well. Whereas Thornton and Reiff have been unavailable for several sessions now, both Parker and practice squad member Ferentz are relative recent additions to the list: they have now missed two practices in a row, although the belief is that their ailments are not of the serious variety.

The same cannot be said for Tyquan Thornton, who is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. While no move has been made official yet, the Patriots reportedly sent the second-year wide receiver to injured reserve on Wednesday after 4 p.m. ET — meaning he will be eligible to return but miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

As for Riley Reiff, he too appears to be a candidate for IR after getting banged up in the preseason finale versus Tennessee. As of Thursday, however, his status remains TBD.

The Patriots entered the day with a full 53 players on their roster. Sending Thornton to injured reserve will free up one spot.