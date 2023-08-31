The New England Patriots have found their new backup quarterback. Former third-round draft pick Matt Corral, who was cut by the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, was claimed off waivers and added to New England’s 53-man roster.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the move.

Corral, 24, was selected 94th overall in last year’s draft out of Ole Miss. Despite a prolific college career that saw him complete 67.3 percent of his passes for 8,281 yards, 57 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, he never found his footing in Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback missed his entire rookie campaign due to a foot injury suffered against his future team, the Patriots, in preseason. He then saw the Panthers under a new regime draft Bryce Young first overall the following spring. While Corral did see action in all three of Carolina’s preseason games in 2023, he went just 28-for-47 (59.6%) for 249 yards with one interception.

That performance was initially enough to earn him a spot on the Panthers’ 53-man roster, but he was waived one day later. Now, he has joined a Patriots team that previously had only starting quarterback Mac Jones on its own active roster.

Corral will now serve as the primary backup behind Jones. The team also has Bailey Zappe and QB/WR hybrid Malik Cunningham on its practice squad.

Interestingly enough, Corral was drafted with a selection that previously belonged to New England. The Patriots ended up trading the pick to the Panthers, though, in exchange for a fourth-rounder that same year and a third-round pick in 2023.

Those two selections ended up as Zappe and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu. Now, both of them are teammates with Corral.