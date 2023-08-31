What claiming Matt Corral off waivers means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have a new quarterback. Sitting in 14th position on the waiver wire claiming list, they were able to pick up former third-round draft pick Matt Corral after he was cut by the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

Entering his second season in the NFL, Corral projected as the Panthers’ third quarterback behind first overall draft pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton. That was not enough to keep him on the 53-man roster, though, and opened the doors for him to join a Patriots team that is very much facing questions behind starter Mac Jones.

With all that said, let’s take a bigger-picture look at Matt Corral. What he brings to the table, and how his addition impacts the rest of the roster.

New England adds another backup for Mac Jones...: After releasing both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, the Patriots left roster cutdown day with only one quarterback on their active roster. Even though both were eventually brought back via the practice squad to offer depth behind starter Mac Jones, the quarterback room as a whole remained volatile.

Enter Matt Corral, who takes over as the Patriots’ new QB2 — at least on paper. His lack of experience both at the NFL level as a whole and in New England in particular puts an asterisk next to that title for now, and might mean that he is still behind Zappe for the time being.

At the very least, however, adding Corral gives the team another body at the most important position on the field. And looking at the 24-year-old, he is a player who offers something Zappe does not necessarily possess too much of: upside.

...and a potential upgrade over Bailey Zappe: “Zappe Hour” was a neat story and one of the few memorable moments in an otherwise forgettable 2022 season for the Patriots. But despite the surprising success he enjoyed during his rookie season as a stand-in for an injured Mac Jones, the former fourth-round draft pick struggled this summer.

Zappe, frankly, did not have the best training camp and preseason. Otherwise, the Patriots would not have exposed him to waivers this week.

Corral’s career in the NFL so far is nothing to write home about either after he missed his entire rookie season on injured reserve. However, the skillset he brings to the table makes him an intriguing player who might eventually turn out to be an upgrade as New England’s No. 2 behind Mac Jones.

The #Patriots claiming Matt Corral makes a lot of sense given Zappe's struggles processing and creating outside of structure this summer



Thought the former Panther showed flashes of exceptional processing, manipulation, decision-making, and running ability during the preseason pic.twitter.com/pdp31PFWi8 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 31, 2023

Of course, despite some encouraging moments this summer, Corral very much remains a work in progress. Sprinkled in between his positive plays like the ones outlined above, there were a few head-scratchers.

Assigning responsibility on negative plays can be tough in the preseason due to a lack of chemistry and reps. That said, Corral's accuracy seemed sporadic at times, largely bc of inconsistent footwork and struggles on the move



Also had a couple moments of poor pocket presence pic.twitter.com/jlC7kH1IFg — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 31, 2023

All things considered, Corral is a project — one the Patriots are willing to work with. And it is not hard to see why: his potential as an NFL quarterback appears to be higher than Zappe’s, despite the latter playing some competent football in 2022.

Corral offers considerable experience in an RPO-heavy system: Corral entered the NFL after a productive college career at Ole Miss. What stood out about Corral’s time with the Rebels was that he excelled once head coach Lane Kiffin was brought aboard and introduced his version of a spread RPO system.

In his two seasons under Kiffin, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 6,686 yards, 49 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 23 games. Along the way, Corral showed an ability to successfully operate an RPO-heavy scheme — something Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did as well during his time at the University of Alabama.

There is a link between Alabama and Kiffin as well: before stints at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss, he had served as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban.

That does not mean the offense Corral ran at Ole Miss will be the same he will encounter in New England under another ex-Alabama assistant, Bill O’Brien. That said, there might be some familiarity that might allow him to close the knowledge gap between himself and Bailey Zappe relatively quicklyl.

Corral comes with a modest cap hit: A third-round selection in last year’s draft, Corral signed a four-year, $5.09 million contract upon joining the Panthers. With the Patriots claiming him off waivers, they also take on the remainder of that pact — an investment that is still relatively minor.

Corral’s cap numbers for the remaining three years of his rookie contract, after all, are as follows:

2023: $870,000

2024: $1.17 million

2025: $1.40 million

What makes that pickup even more financially interesting from a New England point of view is that it includes no guarantees. Corral’s remaining signing bonus proration will stay in Carolina as dead cap and only his base salaries transferred to the Patriots.

Tyquan Thornton’s roster spot has been filled: The Patriots left cutdown day with a full 53 players on their active roster. That group was never meant to last, however: sophomore wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who hurt his shoulder in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers, was headed to injured reserve; New England was just waiting for the Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET deadline to pass so he could be reactivated at a later point in the season.

Thornton was eventually sent to IR, creating an opening on the 53-man team. That opening was filled quickly, meaning that there are no spots available at the moment.