Patriots signing former first-round wideout Jalen Reagor to practice squad, per report

The final spot on the initial practice squad in Foxborough will go to wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

The former first-round pick is set to sign with the New England Patriots after clearing waivers, according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reagor, 24, entered the NFL in the 2020 draft at No. 21 overall. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound TCU product spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the 53-man roster deadline last August in exchange for 2023 and 2024 selections. He was targeted 13 times last campaign, primarily working in the return phase while checking into every game.

Through 45 career appearances, including 24 starts, Reagor has caught 72 passes for 799 yards and four touchdowns out wide. He has also rushed for 83 yards through 18 carries while seeing 1,343 snaps on offense.

Reagor, who notched a 73-yard touchdown on special teams as rookie, stands with 488 yards on punt returns and 255 yards on kickoff returns during his tenure in the league.

His arrival in New England follows wide receiver Tyquan Thornton’s official placement on injured reserve Thursday, which opened room on the active roster for claimed ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral.

The Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad at its formation the afternoon prior, including undrafted rookie receiver Thyrick Pitts. The current 53 features veterans DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster and sixth-rounders Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte on the depth chart.