Rookie Demario “Pop” Douglas has been one of the standout performers at New England Patriots training camp so far. The wide receiver, who joined the team as a sixth-round draft pick earlier this year, impressed with his speed, route running, and playmaking ability — so much so that he appears to be well on his way to earn a spot on the 53-man roster come this fall.

For all the hype surrounding Douglas, however, the Patriots are doing their best to keep the young pass catcher grounded. Quarterback Mac Jones has played an active part in those efforts.

“Pop Shotta. That’s my guy. He’s a great kid, works really hard,” Jones said about the rookie after Thursday’s training camp practice.

“Pop just needs to keep working, you know, just keep his head down and work. Don’t listen to any of the noise, good or bad, and he’ll just keep doing his thing.”

Arriving in the NFL out of Liberty, Douglas was the overall selection in this year's draft. Despite coming to New England without much fanfare, he has since established himself as one of the team's most active pass catchers.

The -year-old already showed promise during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, playing a more active role than fellow rookie wideouts Kayshon Boutte, Malik Cunningham and since-released Ed Lee. That only continued early in training camp: whereas the others spent most of their time with the second- and third-string offenses, Douglas saw regular action with Jones and the starters.

Little has changed since then. Even with the introduction of full pads and a subsequent rise in physicality and competition, Douglas has looked very promising.

For Jones, this is partly the result of the team’s veteran core at the receiving positions.

“I think a lot of the young receivers are really learning from the older guys, which is something that I think is really cool,” he said. “[Devante Parker] and JuJu [Smith-Schuster] and [Kendrick Bourne] and Hunter [Henry] and Mike [Gesicki], and everybody, they’re kind of looking up to these guys and learning the right way because those guys are really good, world-class players. So I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Of course, Douglas’ talent also helps. While on the smaller side at 5-foot-8, 192 pounds, and coming from a small-school background, his athleticism — he posted a 7.34 Relative Athletic Score despite his size deficits — and knowledge how to use it has paid dividends so far.

As things currently stand, Douglas appears to be the fifth wide receiver on the roster behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and the currently injured Tyquan Thornton. Of course, as Jones pointed out after just the eighth training camp practice of Douglas’ career, he still has a long way to go and needs to approach his preparation with the appropriate mindset.

“He was very good in 7-on-7 because he showed that quickness so often. He’s always got the separation, but he just has to realize that it’s the NFL and you’ve got to do it every day,” Jones said. “He’s going to try his best to do that. I’m proud of him, but he’s also — you know it’s early. We’ve got to keep working.”