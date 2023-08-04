New England Patriots links 8/04/23 - Day 8 recap: Camp turns feisty, both sides energized

TEAM TALK
- Training Camp: Updated schedule, everything you need to know.
- Transaction: Patriots release LB Terez Hall.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 8 Blogservations: ‘Some of the 11-on-11 periods featured full tackling and that was never more evident than on one snap that saw Christian Gonzalez fly up and dump Raleigh Webb in the backfield. Webb caught a short swing pass but before he had a chance to turn it upfield the rookie chopped him down for a loss of about 5 yards. The play elicited a huge reaction from his defensive teammates, who brought plenty of energy stemming off the tackle.’ More!
- Press Conferences: Mac Jones - Marte Mapu - Malik Cunningham - Christian Gonzalez - DeVante Parker.
- Training Camp Cast: Day 8 recap, offense continues progress, defense pushes back; More. (7.30 min.)
- Patriots Catch-22: Training camp Week 2 recap, Players that “popped”. (81 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Takeaways from Week 2 of Training Camp, Biggest standouts, Under the radar players to watch. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the eighth practice of camp. “Live tackling, physicality. This wasn’t something I was expecting to see... Christian Gonzalez is a willing tackler and doesn’t shy away from contact.” Jack Jones; Significant movement at guard; More! /Good read.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: It wasn’t an overly-dominant day for the defense, but it wasn’t for the offense either. Instead it really looked like a healthy back-and-forth, punch-for-punch kind of practice. Play of the day – Mac Jones hit Kendrick Bourne on a deep out in the back corner of the end zone. Jones lofted the ball just over the hands of cornerback Christian Gonzalez, putting it where only Bourne could make a play on it. Bourne leaned over the boundary to make the catch, and toe-tapped to complete the score.
- Taylor Kyles shares his observations from Day 8: Competitive session with an interesting wrinkle; Hunter Henry and Mac Jones looked excellent in 1-on-1 drills; Kayshon Boutte and Kendrick Bourne are beginning to emerge. More!
- Tom E. Curran’s Day 8 camp observations: Jack Jones exits, Chad Ryland shines; Best play of the day for the offense: A red-zone throw on the sideline from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne on the left sideline, as Bourne beat Gonzalez with a toe-tap, full-extension play on the sidelines. More!
- Khari Thompson gives us 10 takeaways from Day 8 of camp. Julian Edelman makes an appearance; Kyle Dugger continues to shine; Breakout performance for Kendrick Bourne; More.
- Conor Ryan shares some quick observations from Day 8. A few stumbles from the offense as New England opted to challenge Mac Jones a bit more, but that red-zone showing from Jones should offer plenty of optimism; More.
- Matt Dolloff thumbnails 13 Patriots who stood out on day 8, from DeVante Parker to Atonio Mafi.
- Doug Kyed spotlights how Mac Jones is ensuring there is no semblance of any QB competition with Bailey Zappe. Jones is stepping up as a starter and leader in training camp.
- Phil Perry updates The Mac Report: Jones showing he has ownership over complex system.
- Phil Perry details why Christian Gonzalez leads his Stock Watch update.
- Michael Hurley points out that Demario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton are on different trajectories at camp.
- Conor Ryan notes how Malik Cunningham is looking to follow in Julian Edelman’s footsteps as former QB turned receiver, “He’s not the fastest guy, but he knows how to get open.”
- Justin Leger tells us where Bill O’Brien’s influence has been seen the most at Pats practice.
- Karen Guregian explaiins why it’s obvious the Patriots think Jack Jones is worth the risk.
- Keagan Stiefel talks about how rookie LB Marte Mapu is learning the ‘whole defense’ to increase his versatility.
- Gayle Troiani finds Kyle Dugger taking on more leadership with Devin McCourty retired.
- Tim Crowley reports Devin McCourty made his NBC debut on “Football Night in America” last night.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Conor Orr (SI) Bill Belichick stays on the move in his 24th season coaching the Patriots. We tracked the Patriots’ coach throughout a two-hour practice in Foxborough.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Putting in the work is most important, but we have to have fun.
- Sam Monson (PFF) NFL quarterback kryptonite: The biggest weaknesses for all AFC starting QBs in 2023. Mac Jones: Outside of structure. Where he has struggled is when those plays aren’t there and he has to create something by himself outside of the structure of the offense.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bill O’Brien is a dude you want to play hard for
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) First-stringers who could lose starting jobs. WR Tyquan Thornton included.
- Brian Baldinger (NFL.com) Ten NFL cornerbacks poised to break out in Year 2. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 11 best tight ends. No. 10 Mike Gesicki.
- Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell (TouchdownWire) The Xs and Os: How can running backs ‘matter’ in the NFL again?
- Matt Verderame (SI) Meet the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Robert Kraft snubbed.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) A trip down memory lane on Tom Brady’s 46th birthday.
- Top 100 Players of 2023 (NFL.com) Nos. 20-11.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) New Personal Conduct Policy opens the door to discipline for pre-NFL misconduct.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL cuts off defense that owners are not held to “higher standard” than players.
