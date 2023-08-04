Bill O’Brien has regifted Mac Jones his powers at the line of scrimmage

With the ball on the 5-yard line, Mac Jones studied the New England Patriots defense lined up across from him. He didn't like what he saw, which led to a series of hand gestures. One to JuJu Smith-Schuster to his right, one to Kevin Harris next to him in the shotgun, and finally one last peak out to Kendrick Bourne on his left.

Jones then called for the snap and lofted a ball to the back of the end zone where Smith-Schuster suddenly appeared to haul in a toe-tapping score.

“Mac called a good play against a good defensive call, and it worked in our favor,” the receiver said. “It was just good work.”

In a lot of ways, it looked like the quarterback those in New England became accustomed to throughout 2021 — when Josh McDaniels encouraged his rookie to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. But, as a new offense was installed last season, those powers were ultimately stripped from Jones.

With new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien now in town, Jones is back to being encouraged to use his brain to his advantage.

“We have a lot of trust in Mac. Mac puts a lot of time in. Mac’s very prepared every day,” O’Brien said. “In football nowadays, it’s very rare if you think you’re gonna just line up and run one play and that’s the play you’re going to run. That’s tough because defenses are so multiple and do so many different things. We have to take that approach and I think these guys have really done a really good job on that approach every day.”

Beyond the touchdown score to Smith-Schuster in the final play of a red-area period, the quarterback has been vocal throughout the spring and summer at the line of scrimmage.

And most importantly? O’Brien is giving Jones the answers, or the “why”, he was left searching for all too many times last season.

“OB lays out the operation times, what we’re trying to get out of a play, all that stuff, the why behind a play,” Jones said Thursday. “So, he definitely lays it all out there; we’ve just got to go out there and try, each day, to clean it up each day and then also get a little bit faster, too, right? You want to play fast; you want to be precise and all that as well.

“I do think that this system allows a quarterback – puts a lot on their plate – but it also allows us to know what to do to play really fast. So, I think it’s a great system.”

At the catalyst of allowing Jones to operate on his own at the line of scrimmage is trust — the word the QB used to explain the theme of this year’s training camp. As for O’Brien, that trust goes both ways.

“As players, they trust that we’re putting that time in too so when we go into a meeting and we talk about ‘OK, look, it’s this or that’ — relative to a play choice or whatever it is we’re teaching it — and then we go out on the field and they’re trying to execute at the highest level through their preparation, that’s what builds the trust,” the offensive coordinator said.

“Really trust, you can apply that to every relationship that you have. They have to trust that you’re trying to do the best for them to put them in the right position, put our offense in the right position. We have to trust that they go out there, with their preparation, that they’re able to do those things.”

After a slower start to the summer while installing the new offense, that trust has started to lead to results as the offense begins to master O’Brien’s key concepts. With progress showing, the energy from the quarterback and his receivers is picking up as well — something Jones focused on this offseason.

“That’s one of the things this offseason that I put a lot of thought into, is just enjoying the game and especially practice, right? It’s practice. It’s good to have fun,” Jones said after Thursday’s training camp session.

“I think it always stems from winning, right? To win, you have to do a lot of really good things consistently, all the time. ... I just have to go out there and try and lead. Really, for me, I’ve always kind of been a fun person, in my opinion. Hopefully people agree. But, that’s why people like to play with me, you know? Because we like to go out there, and have fun and compete. So, I just have to be consistent there. I feel like sometimes if I’m not consistent, you can tell, and that’s something that I’m trying to work on.”

As New England will now quickly turn their attention to their first preseason game next week before a pair of joint practices, the offenses will have plenty of opportunities to prove the past few practices is not just a flash in the pan. But, the early signs from Jones has left his new offensive coordinator impressed.

“Mac’s done a really good job,” O’Brien said. “Mac’s worked very very hard since the day I got here and it’s been fun to coach him.”