Patriots training camp notebook: Bryce Baringer shines in low-tempo in-stadium practice

The New England Patriots moved inside Gillette Stadium for their ninth training camp practice Friday night. The news of the night was not on the field, however, as a contract restructure with star pass rusher Matthew Judon was announced to quickly after practice began.

Also before New England took the field, they revealed their brand new video board for the first time.

The first look at the #Patriots new video board - the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country at 22,200 square feet (370 x 60).

When practice began, the tempo decreased as expected. Here’s what went down throughout the jog-through/special teams heavy session.

Attendance

Absent: *OT Trent Brown, *OG Cole Strange, *Jonathan Jones, WR Ty Montgomery, *LB Matthew Judon, *DB Brad Hawkins, ST Matthew Slater, *OG Michael Onwenu (PUP), DB Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI)

Red non-contact jersey: LB Marte Mapu, TE Johnny Lumpkin

*Present in street clothes

Takeaways

Baringer Bombs: With a heavy special teams session, rookie punter Bryce Baringer got plenty of opportunities to show his worth. That’s exactly what he did, as he continued to boom punts as he’s been doing all summer. He clocked multiple 5+ second hang times, while one travel roughly 65 yards and forced return man Demario Douglas to retreat 10-15 yards backwards.

Kicker Battle: Rookie Chad Ryland and veteran Nick Folk got split reps throughout the “scrimmage.” Both went 3-for-4, while each had another rep impacted by an operational error. Ryland’s lone miss clanked off the right upright from 45 yards out, while Folk’s missed wide left from 48. What was noteworthy was Ryland’s warmups where he concluded from 61 yards and had plenty of distance on both ends of the stadium.

Hat-Trick Boutte: The jog through scrimmage is tough to take anything major away from, but that didn't stop rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte from providing some energy. Hauling in three “touchdowns” near the end of practice from Trace McSorely, his last one ended up in the hands of guard Kody Russey, who celebrated with a spike.

The Patriots will be off on Saturday before returning to the practice fields on Sunday for Day 10 of training camp. The session is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, with gates set to open at 12.