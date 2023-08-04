Terez Hall went unclaimed Friday after being waived by the New England Patriots with the injury designation, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 26-year-old linebacker now reverts to injured reserve and no longer counts against the 90-man roster limit. Barring an injury settlement, the move ends his season in August.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019, Hall spent the duration of his rookie year on New England’s practice squad. The former Tigers captain went on to start four of his eight appearances in 2020. As a standard elevation and member of the active roster that campaign, he totaled 50 tackles and two pass deflections through 258 snaps on defense and 29 snaps on special teams.

After residing on the physically unable to perform list for all of 2021, the Patriots waived Hall with a failed physical last spring. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound free agent revisited to the team for a workout in the fall and rejoined the practice squad in December. A futures contract arrived as the calendar turned.

Hall had been absent from the practice fields outside Gillette Stadium since the second week of training camp began. He now marks the second Patriots linebacker to land on injured reserve for 2023, following veteran Raekwon McMillan, who sustained a partially torn Achilles during organized team activities in May.

The roster currently stands at 88.

New England opens the preseason in Foxborough with a 7 p.m. ET kickoff next Thursday versus the Houston Texans.