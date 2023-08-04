5 players to watch at the Patriots’ in-stadium practice on Friday

The New England Patriots will hold their sixth practice of the week on Friday, and it will be a special one. Itt’s time for the annual in-stadium session.

As opposed to other training camp practices, this one is not fully public: only season ticket holders and Foxborough residents are allowed in. So, what can they expect? If the past is any indication, the Patriots will likely focus more on in-game operation in a low-tempo scrimmage setting after back-to-back days of full pads.

That being said, every practice is an opportunity for players to showcase themselves. Friday will be no different, so here is who will keep an eye on.

K Chad Ryland and K Nick Folk: The Patriots already spent some time inside Gillette Stadium during spring practices, but this will be the first session of the summer — and the first in front of fans — in the newly-renovated arena. Given the addition of a massive new video board in the north end zone, it will be interesting to see how the kicking game operation will be impacted: how have wind patterns changed, and which kicker will adapt best?

P Bryce Baringer and P Corliss Waitman: Everything that applies to the kicker battle between Chad Ryland and Nick Folk also is true at the punter position. Baringer and Waitman are the competitors here, and they too might see plenty of action on Friday given how practice might be structured. In-stadium conditions will naturally also apply to them, creating a different setting for the two first-year Patriots.

CB Jack Jones: Jones had a weird practice on Thursday, leaving the session early for no obvious reason before returning as a spectator around 20 minutes later. His level of participation, and role he will play within the defense, will be worth keeping a close eye on on Friday night.

The session, which will be the ninth overall of the summer, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Patriots’ next fully open practice will take place on Sunday.