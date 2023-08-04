Patriots reportedly agree to contract restructure with Matthew Judon

The New England Patriots have agreed to a deal to restructure star pass rusher Matthew Judon’s contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The new deal will allow Judon to make up to $18 million this season

Entering the season, Judon had just $2 million guaranteed remaining on the four-year, $54.5 million contract he signed in 2021. After piling up 28 sacks in his first two season in New England, the adjustment will now see his guaranteed money rise to $14 million fully guaranteed in 2023.

Throughout camp, Judon had been a limited participant - often departing the field to go through conditioning work. As Schefter noted, the new deal should mean a return to full practice sessions.

Despite expressing interest this offseason to retire with the organization, the restructure did not add any years onto his remaining deal. The perennial Pro Bowler remains set to hit free agency in 2025 at the age of 32

“Everything has made it to where I feel like I want to stay here for the rest of my career,” Judon said at the beginning of camp. “But if that’s not in the cards, that’s not in the cards. I felt like that when I was a rookie. I felt like that my fifth-year, but that wasn’t in the cards for me. I don’t get to choose that, I just get to tell y’all how I feel.”

