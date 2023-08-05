Cornerback Jack Jones speaks for first time since June arrest, departure from practice

Following the New England Patriots in-stadium practice Friday night, cornerback Jack Jones met with the media for the first time since his June arrest on felony gun charges for allegedly carrying two loaded firearms into Logan Airport.

As expected, Jones deferred all comments about the events to his lawyer, instead sharing his focus is on football when asked to describe his current mindset.

“When I get out here on the football field, it’s all ball,” Jones said. “I just come out here to play ball and give it my all. And do what I’m supposed to for the team.”

Jones, 25, is next scheduled to be back in court Aug. 18 for a probable cause hearing. The date falls one day prior to New England’s second preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers - who they will also hold a pair of joint practice sessions with on Aug. 16 and 17.

Facing multiple gun-related charges, Jones was asked if he was worried about his future in the NFL.

“I mean, every day you’re worried about your future on any team because this league is very liquid,” Jones said. “You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team so you just have to go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”

Despite his arrest, Jones has participated in every training camp practice this summer. On Thursday, however, a strange series of events led to the cornerback abruptly departing the field after a play against Kendrick Bourne.

As New England’s defensive coaches echoed Friday morning, the cornerback is moving on from the incident.

“Yesterday at practice? Just football,” Jones said. “Today is today. It’s in the past. It’s nothing bad. We good today though.”

Jones eventually returned to the field after roughly 20 minutes, but watched the rest of practice after a chat with director of player personnel Matt Groh and fellow cornerback Jalen Mills.

“I kind of want to keep that between me and him,” Mills said about the conversation. “Jack is a phenomenal player. A young guy who is growing each and every day on this team and just has to continue to do that.”

Jones, who ended his rookie year being suspended for violating team rules, was then asked if he’s optimistic he’ll be with the Patriots this season.

“That’s not my call. That’s up to coach,” Jones said. “I just do what I’m supposed to do on the field, give it my all every day and hope it falls in the right place.”