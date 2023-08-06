The New England Patriots’ 2023 training camp is in full swing, with the team having held nine practices so far. Among those were three sessions in full pads, brining a noticeable uptick in physicality and competition across the board.

There have been quite a few things we have learned already, as you probably noticed when visiting Pats Pulpit over the course of the last week. Still, there is a lot more to talk about, and so in order to clean out the notebook, please enjoy this week’s edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes.

What the second week of training camp taught us about the 2023 Patriots: Week 2 of the Patriots’ training camp is in the books, and it was a busy one. There were six straight days of practices between last Sunday and Friday, including all of those three full-pads sessions (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). While all of those practices add more pieces to the puzzle that is the 2023 Patriots, they are only a small part of it.

Nonetheless, there are a few big-picture takeaways we can still talk about. So, as we turn the page from the second to the third block of practices coming off Saturday’s off day, here are a handful of things we learned:

The Mac Jones is making strides in the Bill O’Brien offense: The first few days of training camp saw the Patriots defense look noticeably better than its offensive counterpart. However, that all changed this week: the unit had its best day of the summer on Wednesday, followed by another good session on Thursday. One common denominator in both those sessions was that quarterback Mac Jones looked good, and a lot more comfortable than he has last year at this point in time.

New England plans to reintroduce the fullback: When the Patriots parted ways with Jakob Johnson last offseason, they seemingly closed the book on the fullback position. However, one year later it appears they are reintroducing it to their offensive equation. The team is doing so in unusual fashion by using linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Whether or not he will get any looks in games remains to be seen, but the Bill Belichick Patriots have a history of employing defenders as lead blockers in the running game — starting with Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Richard Seymour in the early 2000s.

The offensive line depth is being tested quite a bit: Entering training camp, the expectation was that the Patriots’ offensive line, from left to right, would eventually consist of Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, and one of Riley Reiff or Calvin Anderson. At times this week, however, Andrews was the only one present at his projected position at center. The other players either were moved around (Reiff) or absent due to health-related reasons (Brown, Strange, Onwenu, Anderson), putting some pressure on the depth players at all those positions to step up. A good opportunity for them, but far from ideal for the team.

Jack Jones remains an enigma: In a football-only vacuum, Jack Jones would be a clear starting cornerback for the Patriots this season. His instincts, ball skills and physical mindset are a coach’s dream, and the sophomore showcased all of those on a regular basis since his arrival as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022. This week, however, was another reminder that there is no such thing as a vacuum, and Jones’ off-field questions remain as prominent as ever. His bizarre-looking departure from practice on Thursday was just the latest incident, and even though there may not have been any real issues at all — all those outside the organization are doing is judging from afar — it again put his availability into question. And as he himself said on Friday, “Availability is the best ability.”

Demario Douglas is just one of the rookies looking like the real deal: The Patriots sixth-round rookie might be the biggest surprise of camp, and the arrow continued pointing up in Week 2. Douglas, who impressed even in full pads, is not the only rookie to potentially play a big role for the team this season: cornerback Christian Gonzalez looks like a surefire starter at outside cornerback; Keion White was a menace in full pads; Marte Mapu saw starter-level reps at off-the-ball linebacker; kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer appear to have the inside track for those two jobs. All in all, New England’s rookie class is looking mighty promising so far.

As noted above, that is just a brief wrap around the six-practice stretch that was last week. Of course, summer in the NFL is anything but stable. Those takeaways are therefore only preliminary, and things can change quickly in training camp and preseason.

Mac Jones just wants to have fun: The 2022 season was not necessarily one that will be remembered for how much fun the Patriots had. Frankly, it did not look like they had a lot of it for much of the season — especially at the most important position on the field.

Quarterback Mac Jones struggled alongside the rest of the offense, and was not always able to keep his frustrations in check. As he pointed out this week, however, his focus is on making football fun again.

“That’s one of the things this offseason that I put a lot of thought into, just enjoying the game and especially practice,” Jones said this week. “It’s practice. It’s good to have fun, but at the end of the day we’re out here working. Putting in the work is the most important part, but we’ve got to have that juice every day. I feel like it comes from the leader and the leaders of the team, so you just have to go out there and have fun.”

Jones added that his personality is part of the reason why his teammates rally around him, and why his own attitude is so important to the success of the team.

“I just have to be consistent there,” he said. “I feel like sometimes if I’m not consistent, you can tell, and that’s something that I’m trying to work on. So, I’m just trying to stay the course, but at the same time, have fun and then when bad things happen, just accept it and kind of move on.”

Bill O’Brien’s arrival also has an impact on the Patriots defense: The arrival of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has brought plenty of change to the New England offense, seemingly for the better. That is good news for that side of the ball, and also for the other: the Patriots defense is benefitting from O’Brien calling the shots on offense — something veteran safety Adrian Phillips pointed out this week.

“We never see the same thing twice,” he said. “It’s a lot of variety, a lot of different guys in different spots. He just dials it up. You can also tell that obviously he’s watching film on the defense too. When he sees us making a check on defense, the next day he might throw a little wrinkle out there.”

Head coach Bill Belichick has oftentimes mentioned making practice hard on his players. Having able units on both sides of the ball does just that.

Why receiver-defender 1-on-1s should not be taken at face value: The introduction of pads last week also brought the first set of 1-on-1 matchups between pass catchers and defensive backs. Those battles are always fun, but they should not always be taken at face value: the receivers have a clear advantage in that they can dictate the rep, forcing defenders to take a reactionary approach. Receivers should be able to win those battles.

What is more interesting than the pure result — at least from a coaching perspective — is how cleanly players apply their technique, or react to not-fully-perfect passes coming their way. 1-on-1s are a good practice tool, but not necessarily representative of what players can or cannot do.

Cam Achord slams the new touchback role on kickoffs: The NFL adopted a new rule earlier this offseason. Every kickoff that is fielded as a fair catch inside the receiving team’s 25-yard line will be treated as a touchback and automatically brought out to the 25.

NFL special teams coaches unanimously voiced their disagreement before the proposal was put to vote, with the Patriots among five teams to vote against it. Listening to special teams coordinator Cam Achord this week, it is not hard to see why.

“I think it’s a terrible rule, let’s just start with that,” he said. “I think it’s not in favor of the game of football, personally. It’s taken out situational football. Now, we’re going to play to the rules and we’re going to do what’s best for the team — I want say that. We’re not just going to go out there and, say, put the team in a bad situation. That would just be bad coaching. So, we’re going to play to the rules.”

Achord spoke about the issue for almost four minutes, explaining the impact the rule change might have on kickoff tactics and how it might have changed games in the past. He also explained that the supposed player safety aspect does not hold up upon in-depth study.

“When you watch the 562 kickoffs last season that were returned from the goal line, or from the 5, or caught in that area that they’re talking about; they’re wanting everybody to fair catch that now,” he said. “Well, there are more balls getting past the 20 and the 25 than you think. And there’s also about 40 balls that hit the ground that your offense is going to be starting inside the 5-yard line. And they’re talking about this muff rule, and, ‘Where’s the ball going to be’, ‘This is for safety or’, whatever it may be.

“Well, these guys still got to go cover. They’re still getting blocked at the 45, the 40, the 30-yard line. So, there’s contact usually right when the ball’s being caught. Well, if the ball’s on the ground, you still got to go cover. So, I know it’s for player safety they say, and all that. We still got to cover — and they still got to block. Same thing for us.”

Achord is not the only member of the Patriots to openly criticize the NFL for its decision to change the rule. Earlier this offseason, veteran Matthew Slater questioned the league’s motives and whether or not “player safety” would be little more than a facade in this particular case.

Matthew Slater praises the Patriots’ young special teamers: Speaking of Matthew Slater and the kicking game, the team’s longest-tenure player was full of praise for some of his young teammates. When asked specifically about rookies Ameer Speed and Jourdan Heilig, who both spent extensive time with Slater working on the side, he made sure to tip his cap.

“It’s been great,” Slater said. “I see a lot of myself in those guys. When I first came in — wide-eyed, trying to learn, trying to take every rep and give them my all. That’s what those guys are doing, and you appreciate that as a veteran player. And I appreciate how hard they’ve worked since they’ve been here — their attitude, their approach.

“I think both those guys are going to have some successful years in this league. We’re excited about having them here, and I appreciate them working with us. But, let’s keep working.”

Speed joined the Patriots as a sixth-round draft pick this year, with Heilig arriving as a rookie free agent. Both are dark-horse candidates to make the roster, and their time with Slater certainly helps their chances.

Joe Judge’s role appears to be even more prominent than initially thought: Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge is officially listed as “assistant head coach” by the team, but he has spent virtually all of training camp working with the various kicking game units. His role will be even broader than that, at least if the team’s media guide is to be believed:

Joe Judge returned to the New England Patriots in 2022 as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach, following a two-year stint as head coach of the New York Giants (2020-21). He will serve as the assistant head coach during the 2023 season. In addition to his on-field responsibilities, Judge also oversees the development and coordination of all of the rookie team development programs and all team building. Also assists Bill Belichick in personnel matters.

While that description is not necessarily giving away too much information, it is noteworthy just for the fact that it exists in the first place. The other members of the Patriots coaching staff, for example, have no such add-ons in their bios.

One year after his retirement, James White’s role remains unfilled: Almost exactly one year ago, long-time Patriots receiving back James White announced his retirement from football. Who will fill his shoes remains to be seen at this point in time.

Ty Montgomery, who was the frontrunner to take over, missed almost the entire 2022 season. While returning to the field this offseason, he has been absent since suffering an injury on the third day of training camp.

With Montgomery out, the Patriots might turn to Pierre Strong Jr. The second-year man has had some positive moments in practice, but is a relatively unproven commodity after playing only 51 offensive snaps as a rookie last season.

Whether the job will go to Montgomery or Strong Jr. will be seen, but the fact is that whoever ends up holding it will likely play a prominent role in the New England offense this year. They better be ready for a high volume of touches, and for seeing the field in high-pressure situations.

New England’s injury lists are more busy than last year at this point: New England added another player to its injured reserve last week, when linebacker Terez Hall reverted to IR after being released by the club with an injury designation. Hall joins fellow linebacker Raekwon McMillan as the first two Patriots on the list. For comparison, the team had nobody on IR last year at this point in time.

In addition, three players — G Michael Onwenu (PUP), ST Cody Davis (PUP), OT Calvin Anderson (NFI) — are also currently on either physically unable to perform or non-football injury/illness. Last year on August 6, those lists were also populated by three players (RB James White, OT Andrew Stueber, K Quinn Nordin).

Setting up the week ahead: The Patriots’ first game of the season is just around the corner; they will welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10. Before they will kick off their three-game preseason slate, however, they will return to the practice fields for three more session.

The first will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. ET, followed by two more workouts on Monday and Tuesday at the same time.