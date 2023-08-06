5 players to watch at Patriots training camp on Sunday

After enjoying a well-earned day off, the New England Patriots will kick off their third week of training camp on Sunday. The first of three straight practices will see the team return to the fields behind Gillette Stadium, but not to a full-pads setup: for the second straight session, the team will take things slowly as far as its physicality is concerned.

That does not mean there is nothing to follow. We, for example, will keep close tabs on the following players:

QB Mac Jones: The Patriots not wearing full pads is an indication that they will be working on their passing game again. Needless to say, all eyes will be on starting quarterback Mac Jones. In his last serious practice action on Wednesday and Thursday, the third-year QB looked very promising. Now it’s about the famed stringing-days-together and continuing to build momentum heading into the preseason, and joint practices in Green Bay and Tennessee.

WR Tyquan Thornton: Training camp has not been kind to the second-year wide receiver so far, but he did manage to return to the field on Friday. Will Monday see any change of status, and maybe increased involvement in the offensive operation? Given that rookie standout Demario Douglas is seemingly breathing down Thornton’s neck, that would be an encouraging development.

LB Matthew Judon: Judon did not partake in Friday’s in-stadium practice, with the team seemingly having introduced its own ramp-up period for the veteran pass rusher. With a new contract in hand, however, the question is whether or not he will be used more extensively now. And, if so, what he will look like taking a bigger workload for once.

CB Jonathan Jones & ST Matthew Slater: Friday’s practice was more of a glorified walkthrough than a real practice — no surprise given the schedule over the last week — but there were still a few takeaways, mostly related to attendance. Two players who stood out as absentees were cornerback Jonathan Jones and special teamer Matthew Slater. The former was seen in street clothes, with the latter not spotted at all. The two veterans’ level of participation on Sunday will be interesting to follow.

The Patriots’ 10th session of this year’s training camp is set to be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. Afterwards, a selection of players will be made available for interviews again.