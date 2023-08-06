New Patriot Chris Board brings a ‘desire to do everything perfect every day’

In terms of contract length, Chris Board was one of the New England Patriots’ biggest signings of this year’s free agency.

The veteran special teamer joined the club on a two-year contract — second only to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s three-year deal — at a total value of $5 million. While the investment per se does not catch the eye, especially when compared to other open-market deals signed annually, Board was brought in with quite a prominent role in mind.

The Patriots signed him to bolster a special teams unit that struggled mightily in 2022. Whether he will live up to the expectation is anybody’s guess, but Board’s track record on the field speaks for itself.

And if long-time Patriots captain Matthew Slater is concerned, so does his work off it.

“It’s been awesome,” Slater recently said about Board being added to the mix. “I think his attitude, his professionalism, his desire to do everything perfect every day has been really impressive to me. He’s so detail-oriented when it comes to the kicking game, it’s really no mystery to me now why he’s been so successful. And then, I mean, you look at him physically. The good Lord only makes so many of those guys.

“He’s got that combination of physical ability and mental approach to the game that’s made him so successful. And he’s going to be huge — really huge — for our football team.”

A rookie free agent out of North Dakota State in 2018, Board started his career with the Baltimore Ravens as a core special teamer and backup linebacker. After four seasons with the organization, he jumped ship to join the Detroit Lions as a free agent.

Board continued to play at a high level, and after 17 more games — bringing his career total to 84 — was picked up by New England this March. As a Patriot, he will be teaming up with the likes of Slater, Brenden Schooler and Cody Davis, and others, to form the core of the club’s special teams operation.

That role is not a new one for Board, who has played 1,785 kicking game snaps throughout his career so far. His special teams exposure did not just help him find his way to Detroit and New England, but also put him on Slater’s radar to begin with.

“It’s kind of a quirky fraternity. We are all familiar with each other,” he said about the NFL’s special teamers.

“I had never met Chris before this year. I met him after games, but I knew who he was. I know his coaches in Baltimore — Chris Horton and I were roommates in college. ... It’s always great to play with a guy that you’ve admired for a long time. For me, Justin Bethel, Cody Davis, and now Chris — guys I’ve watched from afar. To be able to play with them is pretty special.”